Suspected armed robbers nabbed in Kempton Park

Sipho Mabena

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects found with hijacked a Lexus and a Golf 7 suspected to be used as getaway cars during the commission of crimes that include cash-in-transit and business robberies in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Police officers from Crime Intelligence have been following and monitoring a gang that is suspected to be responsible for serious and violent crimes around Gauteng.

On Thursday information was received that the suspects, who are driving a Lexus, will be around Ekurhuleni, to hijack a vehicle.

An operational team, consisting of Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, SAPS Johannesburg K9, Gauteng Economic Crimes and Essential Infrastructure Crime Intelligence, Cap Security and Fidelity Specialized Services was activated to intercept the suspects.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo a silver Lexus was spotted travelling together with a white Golf 7, at a high speed in Kempton Park.

He said the team chased the cars and a shootout ensued, with both cars cornered and two suspects arrested after they were found with two unlicensed firearms.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Lexus was affixed with a false registration plate and that it was reportedly hijacked in Kempton Park in June 2022, while the Golf 7 had just been hijacked in the same area,” Masondo said.

He said the suspects, aged 37 and 45, are expected to appear before Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court facing charges of car hijacking, possession of reportedly hijacked vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and attempted murder.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has commended an integrated team of law enforcement agencies following the arrest.

“I’m pleased with this collaboration of law enforcement officers. They are always a step ahead of criminals. These suspects will be profiled and firearms taken for ballistic tests, to establish if they are linked to other crimes” he said.