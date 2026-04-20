Libode man arrested after allegedly exhuming girlfriend’s body and returning it to family in a wheelbarrow

The motive behind the murder remains unknown.

A 28-year-old man faces a murder charge after allegedly killing his girlfriend and burying her in a shallow grave. in the Eastern Cape.

According to the police, the man from Nyandeni, in Libode, later allegedly exhumed her body and returned it to her family in a wheelbarrow.

Victim’s body found after family confrontation

Libode police arrested a 28-year-old suspect from Rainy Locality, Nyandeni Administrative Area, in connection with the alleged murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend.

According to Libode police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo, the incident is believed to have taken place between Friday, 17 April and Saturday, 18 April 2026.

Matyolo said authorities were alerted to the murder at approximately 1am on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the suspect murdered his girlfriend at an unknown location and buried her in a shallow grave in a secluded area,” said Matyolo.

Following the victim’s disappearance, concerned relatives contacted the suspect by phone, as he was the last person known to have been with her.

“After the victim’s disappearance, the suspect, being the last person seen with her, was contacted by phone by concerned relatives, who demanded that he bring her back,” said Matyolo.

According to police, the suspect then allegedly exhumed the body and transported it back to the family in a wheelbarrow before police were notified.

Suspect confesses ahead of court appearance

Investigators obtained a lawful confession from the suspect.

“A lawful confession has been obtained, in which the suspect admitted to the murder and subsequent burial,” he said.

A pointing-out is scheduled for Monday, 20 April, after which the suspect is expected to appear before the Libode Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

Police urge communities to report missing persons without delay

OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Norman Modishana has called on communities to act swiftly when someone goes missing, stressing that delays can cost lives.

Matyolo conveyed that Modishana described the incident as horrific upon learning of it and appealed directly to the public.

“Immediate reporting of missing persons can save many innocent lives,” said Modishana, as quoted by Matyolo.

The commissioner urged residents not to wait before contacting police if a person’s whereabouts are unknown, emphasising that prompt reporting allows law enforcement to launch a search without delay.