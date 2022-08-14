Two boys drown at a dam in Limpopo

Citizen Reporter

Limpopo police have retrieved the body of one of the two boys who drowned at Seshego Dam while swimming with friends on Saturday.

“The information at our disposal is that the boys were swimming and crossing the dam using white foam props as flotation devices, an occurrence which is said to be practised in the area.

“The unfortunate situation happened when their “boat” capsized in the middle of the dam and both boys drowned,” said spokesperson Lieutenant Malesela Ledwaba.

The boys were identified as Kotsema Ramaru, 9 and 12-year-old Kubu Mashilo,

Diving teams resumed the search for the remaining body on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Two congregants drown during baptismal ritual in a dam in Limpopo

Ledwaba urged guardians and parents to look after their children and be aware of their whereabouts all the time.

“Parents are advised to ensure that their children do not engage in swimming activities unsupervised. They must be wary of this dam as several drowning incidents were reported in the area in the past.”

In June, two congregants drowned during a baptism at Masetheko Dam in Maleboho, Limpopo.

The drowning was the second incident in that month, after a pastor and a church member drowned during baptism at the Mogol River in Lephalale.

The deceased were identified as Elvis Ramakgaphola, 21, and Michael Rampa, 29, of Mohodi Ga-Manthata village.

They allegedly fell into the water while a pastor was busy conducting a baptismal ritual. One of them managed to swim out, the other, a woman, was rescued and the remaining two drowned.

The two bodies were retrieved by divers from the SAPS search and rescue unit.

NOW READ: Bodies of two boys who drowned in Free State mine dam recovered