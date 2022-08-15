Five-day water shutdown in Gauteng – these areas will be affected

Citizen Reporter

Rand Water has announced that it has scheduled the planned maintenance of its B6 pipeline from Friday 19 August to Tuesday, 22 August 2022, in different parts of Gauteng.

The scheduled tie-in is for the newly constructed B6 pipeline which has been constructed to augment a portion of the existing B6 pipeline, said Rand Water in a statement on Monday.

The tie-in is at the corner of Oak Street and Boundary Street, Garthdale.

The execution of the project will start from 09:30 in the morning on Friday and will be completed on the on Friday at 1am.

The project will be undertaken over 87.5 hours duration.

“Rand Water has issued a 21-days’ notice to the affected municipal customers; City of Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, Johannesburg Water, and direct customers Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and South African Airways (SAA) to allow them to execute their appropriate contingency plans,” said Rand Water.

“Rand Water has advised the above listed Local Municipalities and direct customers to fill their reservoirs before the maintenance work commences. Palmiet Pumping Station will still operational and pumping at 90% of its capacity.”

The following areas under City of Tshwane will be affected:



• Laudium

• Mabopane

• Soshanguve

• Akasia reservoir 2

• Lotus garden

• Bakenkop

• Blair Athol seservoir

• Sunderland Ridge

• Erasmia

• Saulsville reservoir

• Wonderbloom reservoir

• Louwlardia reservoir

• Kosmodal

• Rooihuiskraal reservoir

• Klapperkop



The following areas under the City of Ekurhuleni will be affected:



• Windsor

• Sunny Ridge

• Fishers Hill

• Primrose Ext

• Glen Marias

• Klopper Park

• Marlands

• Solheim

• Elandsfontein

• Isando

• Industries

• Wadeville

• Elsburg

• Driefontein

• Delville

• Germiston South



The following areas under the Joburg Water will be affected:

• President Park

• Halfway House 3

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Water warned residents of a major burst affecting Pimville Zone 2 and surrounding areas including Maponya Mall.

“The team will commence with repairs around 19:00 this evening and there is no estimated time for completion at the moment,” it said on Monday.