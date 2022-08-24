Daily news update: National shutdown, Vytjie Mentor dies and employment stats

Citizen Reporter

Several areas across various cities in South Africa are expected to be affected by the national shutdown on Wednesday.

Trade union federation Cosatu, a key labour ally of the African National Congress (ANC) is planning to bring the country to a standstill.

It says members are ready to take to the streets against the rising costs of fuel and food and the continuous power cuts.

The union has outlined its plans to bring the economy to a standstill in a bid to get the government to acknowledge the socio-economic crisis facing millions of South Africans.

Former MP Vytjie Mentor is pictured during the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture held in Johannesburg, 29 August 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Former member of parliament Vytjie Mentor has died after battling a long illness. Action SA leader Herman Mashaba confirmed Mentor’s passing in a statement.

The party says Mentor had been ill for some time.

“This morning, her family called to inform us that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for several months.

“It should not be forgotten that Vytjie Mentor was the first to sound the alarm on what we today call “State Capture.”

Picture – iStock

Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) offered a ray of hope to job seekers for the second quarter of the year.

The survey, which came out on Tuesday, indicated that 648 000 people got hired in the second quarter of 2022.

This follows an increase of 370 000 hires from the first quarter.

The stats are promising for job seekers because it means employment opportunities are on the rise.

The largest increase in new hires was recorded in community and social services (276 000), followed by trade (169 000), finance (128 000) and construction (104 000).

Decreases in employment were recorded in the manufacturing (73 000) and transport (54 000) sectors.

EFF CIC Julius Malema speaks during a press briefing held by the EFF at their headquarters, Winnie Mandela house in Gandhi Square, 23 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party will continue to push for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana from office, over the two major scandals hovering over their political careers.

Ramaphosa is being investigated by the country’s law enforcement agencies over claims that he was involved in an elaborate cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, two years ago.

Karabo Mokoena’s murderer, Sandile Mantsoe charged with fraud.

Convicted murderer Sandile Kagiso Montsoe was summoned from the Bloemfontein Prison after a Hawks investigation linked him to an investment fraud in Evander, Mpumalanga.

The 33-year-old has been serving 35 years in prison for the brutal murder of his then on and off girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, since in 2018.

The investigation is in regard with the Trillion Dollar Legacy investment scheme, of which he is the sole owner of the company.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Mantsoe was summoned and appeared at the Evander Regional Court on Monday.

Moshe Ndiki beats up Musa Khawula

Actor, TV presenter and social media sensation Moshe Ndiki has been showered with praise by fellow celebrities and fans alike after gossip blogger Musa Khawula revealed that they were involved in a physical altercation.

The altercation came after the Twitter-based gossip blogger shared an announcement regarding Moshe’s new pet along with a shady remark about the state of his troubled relationship with his estranged husband, Phelo Bala.

“Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband Phelo Bala left their marital rental apartment. Moshe Ndiki has since decided to be a dog daddy. He also can’t act, can he?” tweeted Musa.

