Entertainment

28 Nov 2023

WATCH: ‘I slept for two hours on his chest‘ – Babes Wodumo recalls the day Mampintsha died

Mampintsha passed away in December last year.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo and her late husband, Mampintsha. Picture: Supplied

Babes Wodumo recently opened up about the day she found out that her husband, Mandla Mampintsha Maphumulo, had died.

Mampintsha passed away in December last year after suffering a minor stroke.

‘I slept for two hours on his chest‘ – Babes Wodumo

Before dozing off on an Instagram Live video, Babes said Mampintsha was already put in a body bag when she arrived at the hospital.

“I told them my man can’t breathe. They unzipped the bag. I was there, feeling like I was losing my mind. My sister was there, and Icebolethu Funerals was also there. I slept for two hours on his chest. After two hours, they took him.

“I left with them, and I kept telling them that they were hurting him’ and was not in the right state of mind. I kept looking for cameras, thinking maybe it was a prank,” Babes said.

Babes and Mampitsha have a son named Sponge, who celebrated his second birthday in July.

Celebrating Sponge’s birthday, Babes penned a lengthy message on Instagram.

She said Mampitsha was so happy on Sponge’s first birthday as if he knew that he would not be there on the next ones.

“It’s your birthday today. A part of me misses ubaba wakho (your dad) because I know for sure this day was his favourite. On this day, both our lives changed forever. We’re now parents to a precious boy,

“This day is a joyous day because it reminds me that I became a mom but also emotional cause you won’t hear your dad wish you a happy birthday again. Your dad used to call you “mastende umnikazi westezi”nendlela ayejabule ngayo on your birthday it was like he knew ngeke asaba khona for the next one,” she wrote.

