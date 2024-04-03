Police warn against shutdown threats in Limpopo

Social media posts claim the Seshego, Mankweng, Lebowakgomo and Ga-Matlala areas will be affected on Thursday.

Provincial Commissioner of Saps in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe during the revealing of crime statistics in the province in the third quarter of 2023. Photo: Sa Police Service/X

Limpopo Police said they are on high alert after social media posts of a potential shutdown in the province on Thursday.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe told residents of Limpopo, particularly in Seshego, Mankweng, Lebowakgomo and Ga-Matlala, that police are closely monitoring these developments and are on high alert for any eventualities that may arise on or before Thursday.

The Provincial Commissioner and her management encouraged members of the community to continue with their normal duties without fear of being intimidated or attacked.

“Law enforcement agencies are prepared to deal decisively and harshly with any individuals found responsible for instigating or participating in activities aimed at disrupting public order and safety,” said Hadebe.

“The Saps will utilise all available resources to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of citizens and property.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba further urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or threats to the nearest police station or through the Saps emergency hotline (10111).

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.