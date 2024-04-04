#TotalShutdown: Limpopo residents stranded with no taxis in sight

Protests over service delivery have brought some areas to a halt

Commuters were reportedly left stranded on Thursday morning after a “shutdown” in several areas in Limpopo.

Posters of a protest over service delivery and load shedding scheduled for Thursday have been circulated online, sparking fears of disruptions to transport and public services.

Organisers invited “all churches, schools, businesses, community leaders, street vendors, political parties, law firms, communities and taxi associations” to participate in the demonstrations.

Like a Sunday afternoon

The Polokwane Observer said many of Polokwane’s roads resembled a quiet Sunday morning, amid social media reports of no taxis or buses in the Seshego, Mankweng and Moletjie areas.

It said while taxis were waiting for their turn at the Extensions (Seshego) taxi rank, it seemed like not every operator was on duty.

Fewer taxis than usual were said to be operating, including around schools, and residents feared the uncertainty of travelling into town.

The Seshego Polokwane Taxi Association told the publication it was up to operators to decide if they wanted to run.

No shutdown

The Polokwane Municipality said a protest march had been “cancelled” and warned against “any anticipated illegal activities aimed at disrupting municipal and business operations within the city”.

“Polokwane Municipality reiterates that no shutdown has been approved, as no application was received from the protesters in question.

“Therefore, Thursday, 4 April 2024, will proceed as a regular working day. All roads, businesses, shopping centres and schools are expected to operate during their normal hours,” the municipality said.

Police on alert

Police said they were aware of a possible shutdown and said officers would be on alert.

“Law enforcement agencies are prepared to deal decisively and harshly with any individuals found responsible for instigating or participating in activities aimed at disrupting public order and safety,” said Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe.

“The SAPS will utilise all available resources to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of citizens and property.”

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal