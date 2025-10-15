36 small-scale miners set to graduate in Mpumalanga

Thirty-six artisanal miners will graduate in Ermelo after completing training aimed at boosting local jobs and formalising small-scale mining.

The National Association of Artisanal Mining (Naam) has welcomed the training of the small-scale miners, saying it will create jobs for locals.

Naam was commenting on 36 artisanal miners, who will be graduating tomorrow after training in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

The training was essential because it would enable the miners to operate safely and professionally, Naam national spokesperson Zethu Hlatshwayo said.

“We are excited that our members will be graduating after acquiring different skills in mining. These kinds of initiatives give us hope that soon we will be given permits to operate freely.

“It is a milestone in the potential to transform the sector to create sustainable work and small, medium and micro enterprises,” said Hlatshwayo.

The training was made possible by the Mining Qualification Authority, the South African Sector Education and Training Authorities, Mintek, the department of economic development, environment and tourism and other stakeholders.

Research conducted by the Wits School of Mining Engineering showed that empowering artisanal mining can play a pivotal role in growing the local economy, Hlatshwayo said.

If the new graduates could get the support from relevant stakeholders, they would be able to create more than 600 jobs.

Mpumalanga mining incubator

“Currently, our members have been mining coal and sell to the communities and the middleman operating between them and potential customers. We need funders and investors so that we can be able to sell the extracted minerals directly to the market,” he said.

The Mpumalanga mining incubator is one of the entities assisting them with environmental impact assessment, prospecting, and mentoring.

Anne Mufamadi, head of artisanal small-scale mining at Mintek, said the training programme was part of their skills programme in small-scale mining.

“It equips them with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue sustainable opportunities in the small-scale mining sector.

“The programme provides a balanced blend of practical skills and foundational knowledge, specifically tailored for those seeking formal recognition of their competencies in this field.

Uplifting people from mining communities

“It was developed to uplift individuals from mining communities who face challenges in securing employment,” said Mufamadi.

“The programme is specifically tailored for individuals currently working or aspiring to work in small-scale mining environments, and who seek formal recognition of their competencies in this field.”

