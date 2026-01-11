5 killed as overloaded minibus overturns in Limpopo

It is suspected that a tyre burst caused the minibus to overturn

Five passengers lost their lives and 11 sustained injuries when a Toyota minibus overturned on the N1-26/ Lunds route in the Capricorn District, Limpopo.

The accident is thought to have taken place at 2:21am on Sunday morning.

Minibus was overloaded

A statement from the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety said the Toyota Quantum was overloaded. It added that a tyre burst is thought to have caused the minibus to overturn.

“The quantum was carrying 27 passengers, which was far above the required number. A tyre burst is the possible cause of the accident, which could have led the driver to lose control, resulting in the vehicle overturning,” it said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the five passengers who lost their lives. The driver and 11 passengers who sustained minor injuries were taken to nearby hospitals.”

MEC Violet Mathye wished the injured a speedy recovery. “Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy,” said Mathye.

ALSO READ: Six killed in crash after driver allegedly fails to stop at intersection

Multi-vehicle accident on N1

Meanwhile, another serious accident has been reported on the N1 South in Ysterberg, Limpopo, at about 10:45am on Sunday.

The vehicles are reported to be involved in the collision.

According to Arrive Alive, emergency services are on the scene. It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured in the accident.

READ NEXT: Two more people reported dead in tragic Limpopo accident