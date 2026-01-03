Two more people reported dead in tragic Limpopo accident

Police divers continued with search operations along the river due to fears that additional occupants may have been swept away by the water.

As the festive and holiday season draws to a close, two people, including a baby, who were involved in a horrific accident in Limpopo have succumbed to their injuries.

This brings to eight the number of people who were killed in the accident.

Death toll

Limpopo police on Friday confirmed the additional death toll of two victims in the motor vehicle accident that occurred last year on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, on the R518 road near Mogalakwena Bridge, between Tinmyne and Masodi Village, in the Waterberg District.

“One female victim died on arrival at the hospital, and an eleven-month infant that was transferred to Mankweng hospital also succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday, 30 December 2025,: said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“One male victim was released from the hospital with minor injuries, and the driver, along with the other three victims, comprising a child, a female and a male, are still admitted to the hospital.”

Accident

Ledwaba said the accident occurred at 09:30 when a white Suzuki minitruck, travelling from Mokamole towards Mokopane, was allegedly involved in a crash after hitting a bridge barrier.

“Six people, four adult males and two adult females, were certified dead at the scene. Five adults and two children who sustained injuries were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The deceased were taken by the Forensic Pathology Services.

“Following the incident, police divers continued with search operations along the river due to fears that additional occupants may have been swept away by the water. On Friday, 26 December 2025, the body of a seventh male victim was discovered more than one kilometre from the original accident scene,” Ledwaba said.

Investigations

Ledwaba said police are investigating cases of culpable homicide.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing,” Ledwaba said.

High traffic volumes

Meanwhile, with the New Year celebrations over, high traffic volumes are expected on all major routes across the country this weekend as the festive season comes to an end.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has warned that law enforcement officers will maintain high levels of visibility, and motorists are advised to plan their trips carefully.

Thousands of motorists are expected to take to the country’s highways for a great trek, making their way home from various destinations, including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Limpopo and Cape Town, with many returning to work on Monday, 5 January 2026.

