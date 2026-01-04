Six killed in crash after driver allegedly fails to stop at intersection

The accident occurred on the R26 outside Mashaeng near Fouriesburg on Saturday, just before midnight.

As the festive season draws to a close, at least six people lost their lives in a tragic road accident following a T-bone collision between a sedan and a 22-seater minibus taxi in the Free State.

Accident

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is alleged that a white Kia sedan with Free State registration was travelling from Mashaeng location towards Fouriesburg when the 21-year-old driver failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a white Mercedes-Benz 22-seater minibus taxi with Gauteng registration, travelling from Ficksburg to Pretoria.

“Emergency services and law enforcement officials worked throughout the night to manage the scene and provide assistance to the injured,” Mophiring said.

Deaths

Mophiring said the sedan had five occupants.

“Three people died at the scene, while two sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

“The minibus taxi was carrying 22 occupants, including the driver. The driver and two passengers died at the scene. The remaining 19 occupants sustained injuries and were transported to hospitals in Bethlehem and Bohlokong for medical treatment,” Mophiring said.

Investigation

Mophiring added that the names of the deceased and injured will not be released until their next of kin have been formally informed and identification processes have been completed.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

RTMC warning

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation has warned that law enforcement officers will maintain high levels of visibility, and motorists are advised to plan their trips carefully.

With the new year celebrations over, high traffic volumes are expected on all major routes in the country this weekend as the festive season holidays come to an end.

“Motorists are advised to avoid travelling at night as evidence shows that most deadly crashes happen after sunset and in the early hours of the morning,” RTMC said.

The RTMC reminded motorists to reduce speed when driving in rainy conditions, increase following distance, and keep their lights on.

