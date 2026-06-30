55-year-old rock climber injures shoulder on Lion’s Head

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson, David Nel said that June has been the busiest on record following 21 rescue call outs.

Rescue teams assisted a 55-year-old rock climber on Saturday afternoon while descending Lion’s Head, after successfully completing the classic Clifton Crest climbing route.

Dislocated shoulder

Following the completion of their climb, the climber and his partner were making their way back towards the hiking trail when he tripped on uneven ground, causing him to fall awkwardly and dislocate his shoulder.

Realising that continuing safely would be difficult, his climbing partner immediately contacted the emergency number.

According Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), rescue teams included SANParks, Table Mountain National Park Rangers, Western Cape EMS paramedics.

Treatment on scene

Once emergency rescue teams arrived, the climber received medical treatment and was assisted down a rocky scramble before being guided along the remainder of the trail.

Friends later transported him to the hospital for further assessment and medical assistance.

The WSAR team in the Western Cape noted that June 2026 has been the busiest June on record, with 21 rescue call-outs.

The sad reality

WSAR spokesperson David Nel noted that man-mountain incidents often occur after the most technical part of an adventure has already been completed.

“It’s easy to relax once the hard work is over, but fatigue, uneven terrain and a momentary lapse in concentration can quickly turn a successful day into one requiring assistance. The descent deserves just as much respect as the climb.

“There’s a well-known saying in the mountains that the summit is only halfway. In many ways, the same can be said of 2026.”

Rather be safe than sorry

Nel also encouraged everyone to plan carefully before heading outdoors.

“As winter continues to draw thousands of people to the Cape’s mountains, we encourage everyone to plan carefully before heading outdoors.

“Allow enough time for your return journey, check the weather forecast, carry warm clothing, water and a fully charged cellphone, and remember that the descent deserves just as much care and attention as the climb.”

Preparation

Nel warned that a little preparation goes a long way, especially when planning an adventure.

“A little preparation goes a long way in helping prevent avoidable incidents.”

“By making good decisions before and during your adventure, you not only improve your own safety, but also help ensure our rescue teams remain available for those who might need them,” he noted.