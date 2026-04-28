Accountability drive exposes absenteeism and case-buying trend in Zululand policing

The meeting also heard disturbing accounts of victims allegedly exploiting the justice system for financial gain.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commanders in Zululand have been hauled before District Commissioner Major General Jabu Khumalo in a hard‑hitting accountability and management strategy session at the Old Legislature Chambers in Ulundi.

Station commanders, visible policing commanders, detective commanders, support heads and specialised units – including Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS), Public Order Police (POP) and Tactical Response Team (TRT) – were ordered to account for rising crime trends, absenteeism, and failures in visible policing.

KZN crime picture

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the session began with a presentation of the crime picture, followed by commanders being pressed to explain their operations – or lack thereof – to develop fresh strategies to reduce crime and restore public confidence.

“Accountability is high on the list of priorities for KZN police management,” Netshiunda said.

“The session commenced with the presentation of the crime picture, and commanders accounted [for] their operations or lack thereof, with the aim of coming up with fresh strategies to reduce crime and create a safe environment for all residents of the Zululand District.”

Decisive leadership

Major General Khumalo made it clear that decisive leadership is now non‑negotiable.

“The crime picture must change for the better, and that starts with decisive leadership,” he told commanders.

In a first for such sessions, Khumalo placed the spotlight squarely on visible policing and relief commanders at stations identified as major contributors to crime in Zululand, including Nongoma, Ulundi, Vryheid, Pongola and Mondlo.

Picture: KZN Saps

Exploitation

The meeting also heard disturbing accounts of victims allegedly exploiting the justice system for financial gain.

“There have been several incidents wherein victims open cases, only to collect money from the suspect so that they withdraw the case,” Netshiunda said.

“A recent case was of a woman who reported cases of sexual assault and rape, allegedly committed by foreign nationals. That case never made its way to court because, few hours after opening the case, the victim went back to the police station to withdraw the case, allegedly after she collected R5 000 from each of the suspects she accused of rape.”

Witch hunt

Khumalo insisted the exercise was not a witch‑hunt.

“This is not a witch‑hunt or me putting you in the spotlight, but a necessary action for us to realise how much we are letting our people down. We cannot allow our actions to contribute to the dwindling image of the police.

“As a police officer, a commander for that matter, you must never have a good night’s sleep when the people who depend on you for their safety are living in fear. Be in control, be in charge and create unbearable heat for criminals within your policing precinct,” he said.

Absenteeism was also flagged as a critical weakness. Khumalo instructed commanders to manage attendance rigorously and ensure adequate staffing on both day and night shifts. By the end of the current financial year, he said, Zululand’s crime picture must show measurable improvement.