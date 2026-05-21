Sedibeng police arrest duo in R3.7m illicit-cigarette bust

South Africa's illicit tobacco trade continues to tighten its grip on the economy, draining billions in tax revenue losses.

Police in Sedibeng have struck a major blow against organised crime after intercepting a truck loaded with illicit cigarettes worth R3.7 million.

The tactical intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Wednesday, 20 May 2026.

According to police, members attached to Crime Intelligence Sedibeng District acted on information about a white truck allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes from Gauteng towards QwaQwa via the R59 route through Vereeniging and Sasolburg.

Illicit cigarettes

Police spokesperson Sergeant Thembeka Maxambela said officers pounced after receiving the information.

“At about 4.30pm on 20 May 2026, members followed up on the information and established that the truck had already passed through Vereeniging towards Sasolburg. Sasolburg Infrastructure members were immediately alerted and provided with the truck’s particulars.

“The truck was subsequently spotted and stopped at the four-way stop on the R82 and R57. The vehicle was escorted to Zamdela Saps for further investigation and a detailed search,” said Maxambela.

Brands

During the search, police recovered large quantities of suspected illicit cigarettes, including:

439 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes containing 25 packs each

30 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes containing 50 packs each

52 additional boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes containing 50 packs each

78 boxes of Chelsea cigarettes, each containing 50 packs.

Arrests

Maxambela said two suspects, aged 60 and 43, were arrested.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly transporting the cigarettes on behalf of an individual from Springs.”

Maxambela said the suspects are facing charges relating to the possession and transportation of illicit cigarettes.

Picture: Saps

Illicit tobacco

South Africa’s illicit tobacco trade continues to tighten its grip on the economy, draining billions in lost tax revenue and distorting fair competition across the sector.

Data presented during the EMEA Security Conference 2026 revealed that at least 100 billion illicit cigarettes are consumed worldwide, with the majority reportedly consumed in South Africa.

BAT

In January, Tax Justice SA (TJSA) said the closure of British American Tobacco South Africa’s (BATSA) manufacturing plant was “damning proof” of authorities’ failure to curb the illicit cigarette trade in the country.

BAT South Africa ceased local production of factory-manufactured cigarettes (FMC) and will close its sole South African manufacturing facility in Heidelberg by the end of 2026 due to plummeting sales caused by the illicit cigarette market, which now accounts for an estimated three out of every four cigarettes sold in the country.

The decision by London and Johannesburg will mark the first time in more than 70 years that the group will not manufacture cigarettes, with imports serving the local market.