ActionSA calls on Gauteng government to dissolve Emfuleni council

By Stephen Tau

ActionSA has called for the dissolution of the embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality as residents bear the brunt of poor service delivery.

ActionSA launched a campaign in Boipatong on Saturday, pushing at for the municipality to be dissolved by the Gauteng provincial government.

The party, led by Herman Mashaba, was in the area to engage residents as well as to ask them to support its petition.

.@HermanMashaba engaging with the residents of Boipatong, encouraging them to sign our petition to dissolve the Emfuleni Local Municipality.



The municipality and its Council have continually failed in their basic functions. The Gauteng Provincial Government should urgently… pic.twitter.com/KNrcn8RVmJ— ActionSA (@Action4SA) July 15, 2023

Section 139 intervention

Speaking to The Citizen during the party’s visit to an area where the Boipatong Massacre took place in 1992, ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said despite the provincial intervention 2018 of placing the struggling municipality under administration, nothing has worked ever since.

Ngobeni stressed that the service delivery situation in Emfuleni had worsened.

ALSO READ: ‘Neglected by national and provincial government’ – Emfuleni service delivery worsens by the day

“Reasons that were advanced for placing Emfuleni under administration included poor service delivery and the finances of the municipality which were not in good shape but when you drive through the area and judging by the media reports about the state of affairs here, things are just getting worse by the day,” he said.

Recyclers collects recyclable goods at Kanana K11 informal settlement were residents dumps illegally on the side of the road next to the running water in Sebokeng, Emfuleni on 9 May 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Small Farm residents have to drive and walk on this road which runs sewer in Sebokeng, Emfuleni on 9 May 2023, because of lack of service delivery in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

What should happen if Emfuleni is dissolved?

Ngobeni further called for the provincial government to intervene.

“We are calling for Section 130(1C) [of the Constitution] to be invoked because we want fresh elections to be held in Emfuleni and we, as ActionSA, stand ready to contest because we do have the capacity.

“Another issue of concern for us in Emfuleni, is that some of the political parties and independent candidates who contested the previous Local Government elections, came on the ticket of opposing the African National Congress [ANC] but they are now working with them,” Ngobeni continued.

READ MORE: Court ruling on Emfuleni and Eskom a sign that municipalities unable to deliver services

The municipality is current led by an ANC-led minority coalition after an unsuccessful vote of no confidence against mayor Sipho Radebe.

Ngobeni said his party will be visiting Emfuleni on a more regular basis to campaign for the much-anticipated 2024 general elections.

“We need to conscientize people about the importance of the 2024 polls and not to stay away from voting stations,” Ngobeni added.