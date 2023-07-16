Daily news update: Putin calls Ramaphosa, ActionSA’s Emfuleni campaign, smoking bill, Boks crushed

Compiled by Cornelia Le Roux

In today’s daily news update: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the grain deal goal and upcoming Brics summit in a telephone conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and ActionSA has launched its campaign to dissolve the Emfuleni council.

Meanwhile, the proposed new smoking bill has sparked controversy among smokers and non-smokers alike, and Dr Nandipha Magudumana is kept in the hospital wing of Kroonstad Correctional Centre.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Putin calls Ramaphosa

The Presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to his Russian counterpart on Saturday. Vladimir Putin’s call follows hot on the heels of Ramaphosa’s telephone conversations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Cyril Ramaphosa/Twitter

Putin reportedly told Ramaphosa that the main goal of the grain deal, namely the supply of grain to countries in need, including on the African continent, has not been implemented.

The grain deal which eased fears of a global food crisis sparked by the Russian offensive in Ukraine, is due to expire late Monday.

The Kremlin also said the two leaders also discussed preparations for the upcoming Brics summit in Cape Town next month.

ActionSA wants Emfuleni council dissolved

ActionSA has launched its campaign calling on the Gauteng provincial government to dissolve the Emfuleni council, in Boipatong on Saturday.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba engages with residents of Boipatong on Saturday about the party’s petition to dissolve the Emfuleni Local Municipality council. Photo: Twitter @ActionSA

The party wants fresh elections for the embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality, citing poor service delivery as the main reason for its campaign.

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said residents’ plight has steadily worsened despite the provincial intervention in 2018 of placing the struggling municipality under administration.

Controversial smoking bill

The new proposed tobacco legislation, which has been submitted for public comment, has sparked mixed reactions among smokers and non-smokers.

The new proposed tobacco legislation is aimed at addressing the health risks associated with the smoking of addictive substances. Photo: iStock

The new proposed bill aims to enforce stricter regulations on smoking and the sale of tobacco products, with up to 10 years’ imprisonment for petty misdemeanours.

Springboks suffer crushing defeat against All Blacks

The Springboks’ paid the price for their dismal start in their Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at the Mount Smart Stadium, in Auckland, on Saturday.

The Springboks and All Blacks in action during their Rugby Championship clash in Auckland on Saturday. Photo: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

The All Blacks powered their way to an impressive 35-20 victory over the Boks who at least triumphed over the Wallabies last Saturday.

