African horse sickness threatens equine industry amid reported vaccine shortage

Marizka Coetzer

Horses are under threat in the midst of the African horse sickness (AHS) season, following an alleged shortage of vaccines.

Saddle Ridge Equestrian Centre owner Ursula Fernihough said African horse sickness was an enormous threat to the equine industry.

“There was a panic last year regarding receiving vaccines. We generally vaccinate in September or October each year to protect horses as this time of the year is considered to be peak AHS season, which starts around February and can carry on until the first frost of the season.

“Then only are we okay. Then it’s cold enough for the little midges to be gone,” she said.

‘Horses die within days’

Fernihough said it was a big concern because multiple cases have been reported since last year’s vaccine shortage. Some of the symptoms included high fever and the horse not being interested in food any longer.

“The infected horses die within a couple of days. There is nothing that can treat the sickness, only symptomatic treatment. It’s bad because they eventually drown in their lung fluid. It’s horrible to see a horse die from AHS,” she said.

ALSO READ: Hand, foot and mouth disease: Vaccination campaign underway in KZN

Fernihough said it was not just an emotional loss but also a financial one.

“A decent competition horse can set you back anything from R50 000 to R200 000,” she said.

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa communication officer Allan Perrins said AHS was a devastating disease that causes enormous suffering and many fatalities of horses in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Control is centred on vaccination and there now appears to be a total loss of control to the detriment of the animals, industry and country at large,” he said.

Perrins said AHS was a reportable, noncontagious, nonzoonotic, disease of equids that was endemic to sub-Saharan Africa and was also a notifiable disease listed by the World Organisation for Animal Health due to the high mortality rate and potential for rapid spread.

“There is no specific curative treatment for infected animals except for supportive treatment,” he said.

Perrins said the best way to protect animals from AHS is to decrease their exposure to biting midges.

“The fact that there are currently no vaccines available is an absolute travesty and inexcusable,” he said.

ALSO READ: Burt Bacharach: An avid owner of top racehorses

“The potential negative consequences are tantamount to a national animal welfare catastrophe, not to mention the negative impact on the livelihoods of those directly and even indirectly involved.”

Export of animals likely in jeopardy

Perrins said the export of live animals and thoroughbred race horses was likely in jeopardy. He said those accountable for this “disastrous situation must be held accountable”.

“The respective ministers [of agriculture and trade, industry and competition] must not be accepting of excuses and hollow promises as there is simply too much at stake, not least of all the lives of animals and South Africa’s once enviable reputation,” he said.

ALSO READ: South Africa has no long-term solution or vaccines for Foot and Mouth Disease

Perrins said this disastrous state of affairs should be considered a wake-up call to those statutorily entrusted with the health of animals.

Onderstepoort biological products spokesperson Zipho Linda had not commented at the time of going to press.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za