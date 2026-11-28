Motorists were urged to follow the instructions of traffic officials along the R325.

A wildfire near Albertinia spread across the R325 on Saturday and headed towards the Gourits River, according to the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM).

According to the municipality, firefighters kept all structures safe, and the R325 reopened to traffic in the afternoon.

Strong, shifting winds disrupted firefighting efforts and raised fears the fire could spread further south along the river.

Fire jumps the R325 in strong wind

GRDM Station Commander Heinrich Leslie described how quickly the situation changed at the scene.

“The fire has advanced rapidly,” Leslie said on Saturday, adding that the head of the fire moved ahead of the teams and crossed the road.

He added that the fire covered a large area, and changing winds kept the situation unpredictable.

Crews protect homes and contain the spot fire

The 12:45pm update stated that crews were working to stop the spot fire from spreading south along the Gourits River.

“Despite strong and variable wind conditions, firefighting teams have successfully protected all structures, which remain safe at this stage,” the GRDM update stated.

The municipality also set out its priorities for the operation.

“Firefighting efforts remain focused on protecting properties, containing the fire and ensuring the safety of residents and personnel,” the municipality noted.

R325 reopens with traffic control

Leslie said the road had been closed earlier because smoke reduced visibility and teams were working nearby.

At 1:15pm, he confirmed in a video recorded at the scene that the R325 was reopening.

Motorists were told that traffic would be managed and guided.

He warned that the wind remained a major challenge.

“The wind condition is extremely erratic,” Leslie said.

He said this made it hard for crews to control the fire.

“The teams are busy conducting firefighting operations and the fire has spread across a substantial area,” Leslie stated.

Motorists were urged to follow traffic officials’ instructions along the R325.