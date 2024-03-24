The show must go on: Parliament announces Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula’s replacement

Lechesa Tsenoli will act as the National Assembly's Speaker in Parliament in the absence of Mapisa-Nqakula

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Solomon Lechesa Tsenoli will act as Speaker in the absence of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Photo: Gallo Images/ Beeld/ Nasief Manie

Deputy Speaker Solomon Lechesa Tsenoli will be filling the shoes of beleaguered National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula is implicated in bribery and corruption allegations involving more than R2.3 million, which date back to her time as the minister of defence between 2012 and 2021.

On Tuesday, the Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate, raided her Johannesburg home.

Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Photo: Gallo Images

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: Special leave and an urgent interdict

The Speaker — who has announced on Thursday that she would be taking “special leave” from her crucial role in Parliament — filed an urgent high court application to interdict law enforcement authorities from arresting her on Friday.

According to her, there is “no case” against her.

National Assembly ‘remains unaffected’

In a late-night statement on Saturday. Parliament said the work of the National Assembly will not be affected by the absence of Mapisa-Nqakula.

According to Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo the work of the National Assembly “remains unaffected”, and it will continue to fulfil its constitutional obligations and its programmes while the Speaker attends to the allegations against her.

Lechesa Tsenoli to act as NA Speaker

Mothapo announced that Tsenoli would serve as Acting Speaker during Mapisa-Nqakula’s leave of absence.

“According to the Rules of the National Assembly, specifically Rule 24, in the event of the Speaker’s absence, inability to perform her duties or vacancy in the office, the Deputy Speaker is required to assume the role of Acting Speaker.

“In light of this, Mr Lechesa Tsenoli, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, will serve as the Acting Speaker during the Speaker’s leave. He will assume all functions, powers, and responsibilities vested in the Speaker,” said parliament.

Mashatile to face Parliamentary questions

Tsenoli will inform Parliament when it meets this week.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ministers in the economics cluster will reportedly answer questions regarding the matter in Parliament in the next few days.