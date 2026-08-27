Alleged wildlife trafficker arrested at OR Tambo airport after trying to smuggle 50 parrot eggs

Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment said that eggs are often concealed in improvised incubation devices

A 50-year-old Thai national was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for allegedly exporting 50 bird eggs concealed in a homemade incubator bag, carried as hand luggage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bird eggs originate from parrot species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flaura (CITES).

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said the suspect was arrested on 20 August 2026.

Hidden parrot eggs

This arrest follows a similar incident in July, when a 23-year-old Thai national was intercepted at the same airport while attempting to smuggle 418 parrot eggs hidden in two homemade incubator bags.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said investigations into both cases are still underway.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment David Maynier said the illegal collection and trafficking of parrot eggs pose a serious threat to wild bird populations in South Africa and animal welfare.

“Eggs are often concealed in improvised incubation devices and transported under conditions that significantly compromise their survival and endanger the welfare of developing embryos and hatchlings,” he explained.

Recued eggs hatch

Several of the rescued eggs have successfully hatched, and the chicks are receiving veterinary and husbandry care to maximise their chances of survival.

The export of specimens from CITES-listed species is strictly regulated and requires permits issued by both exporting and importing countries.

Section 102 of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 2004 (Act No. 10 of 2004) says that a person convicted of an offence in terms of section 101 may be expected to pay a fine not exceeding R10 million, imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years, or both punishments at the same time.

National Strategy of Prevention

In response to the growing threat of wildlife trafficking, South Africa has developed the National Integrated Strategy to combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT).

This aims to strengthen collaboration among government institutions, law enforcement agencies, conservation authorities, customs officials, prosecutors and international partners to dismantle criminal networks that are involved in illicit wildlife trade.

Maynier emphasised the DFFE’s commitment to working with the national and international law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals and criminal syndicates involved in illegal wildlife trade.