There has been a spate of drug busts in the country in recent weeks.

An active South African Police Service (Saps) operation is under way in De Deur following the discovery of a suspected mandrax drug lab.

Gauteng organised crime investigators discovered the lab on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the crime scene is “active.”

Drug busts

There has been a spate of drug busts in the country in recent weeks.

Last week, police dismantled a suspected drug manufacturing operation worth more than R100 million in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), arresting a 31-year-old suspect and seizing large quantities of mandrax, chemicals and specialised equipment.

The intelligence-driven operation, led by the Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau and Kranskop SAPS, uncovered a clandestine laboratory in Umvoti near Kranskop.

Mandrax

Officers confiscated mandrax tablets, mandrax powder, a tablet press and various chemicals used in drug production.

The suspect has appeared in the Kranskop Magistrate’s Court on charges linked to the manufacture of illicit drugs.

The bust forms part of a series of major drug-lab takedowns across South Africa, including recent operations in Magaliesburg, Hekpoort, Hartbeespoort Dam and Soweto, as authorities intensify efforts to combat organised drug crime.

Drug lab

On Tuesday, the Hawks dismantled a sophisticated multimillion-rand drug manufacturing operation hidden inside a property in Esikhawini, Richards Bay.

Acting on intelligence, members of the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and Tactical Operations Management Section raided the property and uncovered a fully operational drug laboratory. Investigators seized drug-manufacturing equipment, materials used in narcotics production and a large quantity of mandrax, revealing the scale of the operation.

Arrest

A 50-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and is expected to face charges of drug possession, dealing and manufacturing under the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the operation underscores law enforcement’s commitment to combating drug-related crime.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Esikhaleni Magistrate’s Court.