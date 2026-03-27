‘It’s very expensive’: ANC Limpopo leader laments court bid as conference cleared to proceed

ANC Limpopo elective conference will proceed despite legal challenges.

The ANC Limpopo’s 11th elective conference has been given the green light to go ahead after an urgent interdict to halt the event was struck off the roll.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane delivered its ruling on Friday, 27 March 2026.

Basil Mabasa, an ANC member in Collins Chabane Municipality’s ward 10 region, approached the court challenging the credibility of the conference, citing issues with branch general meetings (BGMs) and the nomination process.

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However, Acting Judge Tshifhiwa Tshivhase dismissed the application, paving the way for the three-day provincial elective conference to proceed.

“There is no case made out by the applicant on urgency,” Tshivhase said, adding he would give reasons at a later stage.

The court ordered each party to pay its own costs.

ANC Limpopo welcomes ruling

ANC Limpopo provincial secretary, Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe, told Newzroom Afrika that the province has been ready since late February and that all conference processes had been concluded.

“What we were doing now was to adhere to our policies and the guidelines, which say we need to have a two-week cooling-off period immediately after the brand’s general meetings. That is what we were trying to comply with,” he said.

Madadzhe said the ANC in Limpopo remained open to engaging with disgruntled members and urged them to raise their concerns directly with the party leadership.

“We think we still have the capacity to resolve their issues,” the ANC provincial official said.

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He also questioned the decision to approach the courts, suggesting that the matter could have been handled internally.

“The people that have taken us to court here, from where we’re sitting, they’re unemployed and they are able to also afford legal representatives and to come on an urgent basis. It’s very expensive.

“We think they could have walked into my office if they realised that they were not being addressed properly. I would have listened to them. I would have attended to their matter.”

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Madadzhe added that he was unaware of the complaints prior to the legal action.

“As things stand, I am still prepared to go and listen to them and address their matter because I was hearing it for the first time here that they do have issues with the elected structure that was elected on 22 November 2025.

“If they brought it to my attention, I would have listened to that. It’s my responsibility.”

Eastern Cape elective conference

In the Eastern Cape, the ANC faces a separate legal hurdle after its provincial elective conference was halted by a court order.

The party’s provincial leaders, along with deployed national executive committee (NEC) members, are preparing to challenge the ruling via an appeal.

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