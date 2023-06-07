ANC North West provincial disciplinary committee chair walks away

By Eric Naki

The withdrawal of ANC North West provincial disciplinary committee chair advocate Vuyo Peach from all disciplinary cases in the province could have devastating implications on previous matters he presided over, including the expulsion of senior councillors and a member of the provincial legislature.

Peach abandoned proceedings at the start of a disciplinary hearing against Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong in Potchefstroom.

Morolong, an ANC North West PEC member, was charged by the new PEC for supporting a high court application by some disgruntled party members who questioned the legitimacy of the ANC’s provincial conference last year.

Disrepute

The PEC said his actions put the party into disrepute. Peach gave no reason for his abrupt recusal and it has raised questions about substance of the previous cases he presided over.

The expelled members included North West provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on public works and transport chair Mmoloki Cwaile and councillors Lesego Motlapele, Gontse Kock, Tshepo Khwenanyane, Mittah Chelechele and Tumisho Tlhole from Mamusa local municipality, Bafana Nebe from Ngaka Modiri Molema, and Stephen Moreki from Kagisano-Molopo.

Cwaile and the councillors were also charged with a contravention of the ANC constitution. They denied the allegations which they said were based on ulterior motives and were part of the PEC’s attempt to purge opponents.

Some ANC members claimed Peach’s withdrawal was an indication he was aware there was no truth to the charges against those he ruled should be expelled.

They said it was wrong of him to say he met all the requirements to chair the disciplinary committee.

“This could also have implications on the integrity of Peach because it could mean he knowingly presided over the disciplinary hearing which has serious ramifications on the councillors’ livelihood, whilst he knew he doesn’t meet constitutional requirements in terms of Rule 19.9.17 of the ANC constitution, which insists he must he a member in good standing,” said an ANC member with knowledge of the matter.

He said in terms of the rule, the disciplinary committee chair should belong to a structure such branch executive committee, regional executive committee, provincial executive committee, but Peach was not a member of any of Some municipalities have low revenue streams those structures.

Concerns

ANC North West members had expressed concern that disciplined and loyal members were abruptly expelled for flimsy reasons in matters Peach presided over.

His withdrawal could see members challenging his decisions. The councillors said they were expelled after they defied an instruction from the PEC to approve the appointment of a speaker to the Mamusa local municipality, Gotsilekgosi Batsi, who not only had allegedly fake tertiary qualifications, but allegedly also had no matric certificate.

Attempts to get comment from Peach failed.

– ericn@citizen.co.za