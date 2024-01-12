ANC wants to fill up Mbombela Stadium on its birthday

Political analysts are predicting that, for the first time since 1994, South Africa could see a coalition government at a national and provincial level.

The Mbombela Stadium will be used to host the ANC 112 celebrations (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

The ANC in Ekurhuleni, East of Johannesburg said it had mobilised a substantial number of people to attend its 112th birthday celebrations and wants to fill up the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The Ekurhuleni region said the January 8 statement was a historic event for all ANC members.

“The ANC in Ekurhuleni along with the leagues and alliances mobilised attendance to the 112th of the ANC in Mbombela.”

Can the ANC fill up the stadium

Despite enthusiasm for the Ekurhuleni region of the ANC questions are being asked if the party will manage to fill the Mbombela Stadium especially with the birth of new political parties such as the MK Party.

Political analysts are predicting that, for the first time since 1994, South Africa could see a coalition government at a national and provincial level, with ANC numbers expected to go below 50%.

However the Ekurhuleni region said all its members were disciplined and would be attending all the festivities of the ANC’s 112th birthday.

“We are certainly looking forward to the line of March from the January 8 statement over and above the organisational work we are currently undertaking,” the party said.

The ANC are also expecting to bus people in from different provinces to be part of the festivities and fill up the 43 500-capacity Mbombela Stadium.

“The anniversary is an important event in our political calendar, more so in a year in which we will be marking 30 years of democracy,” the region said in a statement.

The ANC’s secretary general, Fikile Mbalula told reporters earlier this week that proper arrangements and mobilisation had been done on the ground, and they now awaited the big day.

Mbalula said they had crisscrossed the province, mobilising and conducting door-to-door visits.

The ANC said there will be a number of activities lined up at the stadium including live performances and a small march in solidarity with the people of Palestine.