Car guards scarce as March and March protests begin

Car guards were absent at five shopping centres in Boksburg and Benoni on Tuesday morning

Apart from quiet streets, the most noticeable aspect of Tuesday’s anticipated mass protests is the absence of car guards at shopping centres across Gauteng’s East Rand.

30 June is the day March and March, as well as other groups, vowed to take to the streets to protest against illegal immigration in South Africa.

Car guards scarce on 30 June

The Citizen visited five shopping centres in Boksburg and Benoni on Tuesday morning.

Typically, these centres each host six or seven car guards. Today, only one was present, identifying himself as South African, while others stayed away.

Car guards were absent at some shopping centres in the East Rand on Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Early morning traffic was also subdued, reminiscent of Covid lockdown levels.

Car guards, earning around R100 a day, were absent across five centres – amounting to about 30 people and R3 000 in collective lost income for the day.

However, delivery services like Checkers Sixty60 were in full swing, with drivers visible and bustling at three or four centres.

The roads were unusually quiet in Gauteng’s East Rand on the morning of 30 June 2026 as protests against illegal immigration started around South Africa. Picture: Hein Kaiser

While some sectors stayed away, others clearly continued their operations, showing a mixed response to the day’s events.

Intimidation won’t be tolerated – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said intimidation and vandalism will not be tolerated in the anti-illegal migrant protest.

The government also said today remains a normal working day, with public services, schools and businesses expected to continue operating as normal.

Public transport

The South African National Taxi Council confirmed on Monday that its taxis would operate as usual, while Gautrain stated that it would also operate normally across its network during the protests.

However, bus services will be affected. Rea Vaya Rapid Bus Transport has reduced its services, operating only its major lines, while Metrobus confirmed on Monday evening that it would operate a temporary schedule with route adjustments.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale and Marizka Coetzer