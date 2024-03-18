News

18 Mar 2024

Apology to Simon Mathe

The Citizen apologises to Mr Mathe for incorrectly identifying him as the victim of a shooting.

In October 2023, The Citizen published an article about a suspected hit on a businessman in Ekurhuleni.

The victim was identified as Simon Mathe, the former Samwu and Limpopo provincial legislature member-turned businessman.

The story was taken down hours later the same day, after we learnt that the victim was not that Simon Mathe, but another businessman with the same name.

The Citizen apologises to Mr Mathe for incorrectly identifying him as the victim of a shooting and for any confusion this may have occasioned.

