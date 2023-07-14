Army deployed to help police fight truck arson attacks

By Faizel Patel

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will assist the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State amid the truck attacks which have gripped the country.

More than 20 trucks have been torched since Sunday, with incidents reported on several highways.

Police have so far arrested three suspects in connection with the attacks.

Army deployed

In a brief statement, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the soldiers will assist the police.

“The South African National Defence Force can confirm its deployment in support of the South African Police Service, namely in four provinces, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Free State province.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said all three suspects arrested in connection with the torching of trucks are expected to appear in court on Monday.

“Police can confirm that the number of suspects arrested in relation to the torching has risen to three. A third suspect was arrested in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Thursday night.

“All suspects, including the two truck drivers arrested on Thursday, are expected to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on a charge of malicious damage to property,” Mathe said.

Net closing in

On Tuesday, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the net is closing in on the culprits behind the truck attacks.

“Police are hot on the heels of more suspects, which involves the ring leaders of these sporadic incidents of criminality. Either they hand themselves over or we fetch them ourselves,” said Masemola.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned those behind the destruction of public infrastructure following the recent attacks on trucks.

The president said the attacks were against South Africa’s culture of respect for the law and the Constitution.

“We are also talking about a culture that is against criminality [and] is against destroying public infrastructure that is meant to support and sustain the lives of South Africa,” he said.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

