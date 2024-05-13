ATM wants IEC to bar Zanu-PF from participating in SA elections

The poor reputation Zimbabwe has in hosting elections has come back to bite its ruling party, Zanu-PF.

More political parties have expressed concern with the involvement of Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF in the South African elections.

Last week, ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane confirmed that Zanu-PF would assist the ANC to campaign. Representatives from Zanu-PF would also from part of an observer team to assist with the South African elections.

ATM against Zanu-PF participation

Zanu-PF’s involvement in the South African elections has been met with concern and displeasure from opposition parties such as Build One SA (Bosa) and now the African Transformation Movement (ATM). Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said he feared Zanu-PF would teach the ANC how to rig elections.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said South Africa had to consider the manner in which Zanu-PF runs elections in Zimbabwe and accusations that have been levelled against Zimbabwe’s ruling party by international agencies who have accused the party of vote rigging and corruption.

There are claims that Zanu-PF lost power at the 2007 national elections but the party remains in power till this day.

“We strongly condemn the notion of Zanu-PF being allowed to observe our elections due to several significant reasons. Firstly, Zimbabwe has a well-documented history of electoral malpractice and voter fraud in recent years, which seriously undermines the credibility of any electoral process they are involved in,” Zungula said.

In a letter to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Zungula said the dignity of the South African elections and the reputation of the IEC were on the line because of the historic relationship between the ANC and Zanu-PF.

“Furthermore, permitting ZANU-PF to observe our elections is not only concerning due to their track record but also because of their close association with the ruling party in South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC),” he said.

IEC asked to prohibit Zanu-PF

Zungula appealed to the IEC to prohibit Zanu-PF from all forms of participation in the South African elections.

“Therefore, we urge the Electoral Commission of South Africa to reject any participation of ZANU-PF in the observation of our elections. Instead, we recommend engaging countries and organisations with established track records of upholding democratic principles and conducting free and fair elections.”