Ramaphosa commends SANDF on its ‘self-sacrifice and patriotism’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the exemplary selflessness, self-sacrifice and patriotism of the country’s armed forces, who always put the interests of the country first even in the face of great danger.

“As the commander-in-chief, I commend the good work you are doing as men and women in uniform,” Ramaphosa said yesterday at this year’s Armed Forces Day event held in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Discipline

He commended the high level of discipline with which they discharge their duties even under difficult conditions.

“By virtue of their calling and allegiance to the constitution, they act without hesitation whenever called upon to do so, when their country needs them most,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the soldiers have picked up the spears of fallen heroes and heroines and continue the effort to give South Africans lasting peace, security and stability.

“I salute all of you who carry out tasks in times of disaster that literally stand between life and death. “We are inspired by their bravery as we stand here in the face of grave challenges confronting our society. “We are determined to emerge triumphant from the struggle against poverty, inequality, unemployment, gender-based violence, crime, disease and deprivation.”

Pipers from the South African Medical Health Services band during the 2023 Armed Forces Day held in Richards Bay, 21 February 2023.. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Resilience

Ramaphosa said the soldiers go on rescue missions in times of disaster, building bridges where a desperate need exists and rehabilitating rivers from the effects of pollution.

“They have time and time again shown that they are a force for good and an integral part of progressive humanity. “By virtue of their calling and allegiance to the constitution, they act without hesitation whenever called upon, when their country needs them most.”

Celebrations

Since last week, the small town of Richards Bay in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal has been a hive of activity when the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members invaded the town to host this year’s Armed Forces Day.

Zakhele Madondo, a resident in Richards Bay, said he was happy to see the SANDF in the area. “This shows that they are indeed our army.

“I have never seen so many soldiers in our town. I am happy to see them,” he said. Muziwendoda Sikhakhane came all the way from Manguzi to be part of the event.

“I am impressed that the SANDF is also giving our young people opportunities to be part of the SANDF,” he said. Prior to the formal event, the president started the day by laying a wreath at the Empangeni World War II Monument.

Paratroopers march during the 2023 Armed Forces Day held in Richards Bay, 21 February 2023. . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Commemorated annually

Thereafter, he proceeded to the military parade where he was saluted by the SANDF. Armed Forces Day is held annually on 21 February in commemoration of the World War I naval tragedy in which 616 black South African troops died when the SS Mendi steamship sank on its way to France.

The day honours women and men who have lost their lives in the course of their patriotic duty to the country or on international missions.

The day also seeks to expand public understanding of the role of the SA National Defence Force and to demonstrate through live simulations of military action the capability of the army, navy, air force and South African Military Health Service. It also fuels the imagination of the youth in terms of choosing career paths.

