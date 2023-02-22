Daily news update: Cabinet reshuffle, Free State premier resigns and KZN paramedic dies

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Daily news update: 22 February
Cabinet reshuffle issues to be ‘wrapped up’ by the end of February, says Mbalula
Secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that Cabinet reshuffle issues will be “wrapped up” by the end of February.
Mbalula said this during the ANC’s media briefing on Tuesday following the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.
Mbalula defended President Cyril Ramaphosa against those who have criticised him for “taking too long” to reshuffle his Cabinet, saying the party had been busy with other matters.
Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela to resign from office on Tuesday
Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has informed the African National Congress (ANC) of her intention to resign from office on Tuesday.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed this during a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, on the outcomes of the ANC’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday.
ALSO READ: Mxolisi Dukwana elected ANC Free State chairperson
Well-known KZN paramedic Paul Herbst passes away after returning from Türkiye
Medi Response has confirmed that its director in KwaZulu-Natal, Paul Herbst, has died.
Herbst died on Tuesday morning, two days after returning from a Türkiye rescue operation with Gift of the Givers.
The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.
Herbst was a well known search and rescue operator.
Don Design speaks out after AKA’s death
Don Design, real name Tshediso Mokoko, circulated on social media as conspiracy theories ran wild during the first few days after the tragic death of Kiernan Jarryd ‘AKA’ Forbes.
There was much chatter and allegations made on social media that AKA’s friends may have been involved in the shooting that occurred on Flordia Road in Durban.
Former Bok wing Travis Ismaiel’s remarkable journey to Blitzboks squad
A long haul flight on your way to a Test debut can feel like it lasts forever, especially if that first appearance for your country was the a culmination of a lifetime of hard work and sacrifices.
Just ask Travis Ismaiel, who travelled to the USA (via Addis Ababa) in 2018 for his Springbok debut (against Wales) at the Robert F Kennedy Stadium in Washington, DC, a first cap that was made even more memorable with a Test try for the former Junior Springbok winger.
