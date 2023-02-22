Daily news update: Cabinet reshuffle, Free State premier resigns and KZN paramedic dies

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Cabinet reshuffle issues to be ‘wrapped up’ by the end of February, says Mbalula

Secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that Cabinet reshuffle issues will be “wrapped up” by the end of February.

Mbalula said this during the ANC’s media briefing on Tuesday following the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Mbalula defended President Cyril Ramaphosa against those who have criticised him for “taking too long” to reshuffle his Cabinet, saying the party had been busy with other matters.

READ MORE: Cabinet reshuffle issues to be ‘wrapped up’ by the end of February, says Mbalula

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela to resign from office on Tuesday

File picture: Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has informed the African National Congress (ANC) of her intention to resign from office on Tuesday.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed this during a media briefing at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, on the outcomes of the ANC’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday.

ALSO READ: Mxolisi Dukwana elected ANC Free State chairperson

READ MORE: Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela to resign from office on Tuesday

Well-known KZN paramedic Paul Herbst passes away after returning from Türkiye

Image: Paul Herbst/Facebook.

Medi Response has confirmed that its director in KwaZulu-Natal, Paul Herbst, has died.

Herbst died on Tuesday morning, two days after returning from a Türkiye rescue operation with Gift of the Givers.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Herbst was a well known search and rescue operator.

READ MORE: Well-known KZN paramedic Paul Herbst passes away after returning from Türkiye

Don Design speaks out after AKA’s death

Don Design and late rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. Picture: Instagram @don__design

Don Design, real name Tshediso Mokoko, circulated on social media as conspiracy theories ran wild during the first few days after the tragic death of Kiernan Jarryd ‘AKA’ Forbes.

There was much chatter and allegations made on social media that AKA’s friends may have been involved in the shooting that occurred on Flordia Road in Durban.

READ MORE: Don Design speaks out after AKA’s death

Former Bok wing Travis Ismaiel’s remarkable journey to Blitzboks squad

Travis Ismaiel is ready to make his Blitzboks debut. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

A long haul flight on your way to a Test debut can feel like it lasts forever, especially if that first appearance for your country was the a culmination of a lifetime of hard work and sacrifices.

Just ask Travis Ismaiel, who travelled to the USA (via Addis Ababa) in 2018 for his Springbok debut (against Wales) at the Robert F Kennedy Stadium in Washington, DC, a first cap that was made even more memorable with a Test try for the former Junior Springbok winger.

READ MORE: Former Bok wing Travis Ismaiel’s remarkable journey to Blitzboks squad