17 Jan 2024

12:05 pm

WATCH: Back to school – Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane urge parents to trust township schools

Chiloane said while 99.8% of grade 1 and 8 pupils have been placed, some parents did not accept the placement offers.

WATCH: Back to School - Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane urge parents to trust township schools

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Photo: X/ @EducationGP1

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has urged parents to accept township schools for their children’s placements saying people who graduated from these schools are “changing the landscape of society”.  

Millions of pupils returned to the classroom across the country on Wednesday after a lengthy holiday break.

Chiloane said while 99.8% of Grade 1 and 8 pupils have been placed, some parents did not accept the placement offers.

Watch Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane speaking about township schools

Township schools

The MEC came to the defence of some schools in historically disadvantaged areas.

“What we are saying to parents, especially in Gauteng, is to say we are working on our schools and some of the schools that they are fearing, these are some of the top performing schools, especially high schools.

“Currently our top performing high schools are in townships. The best performing high schools are in townships of late. So, that shows we have done a lot to change the landscape of our province.

Chiloane urged parents to trust township schools.

“We have lawyers that come from our township schools, we have doctors who come from our township schools, we have presidents and ministers who come from township schools. We have all these people who are changing the landscape of our society coming from the very same townships.”

Bright futures

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko told pupils at the Nkumbulo Secondary School in Ekurhuleni not to squander the opportunity of education.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said education is the cornerstone for their personal growth and empowerment.

“It has the power to transform your lives for the better, open unimaginable doors of opportunity for you, and equip you with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in this world. I want to remind each one of you that you have the potential to achieve greatness and make your dreams a reality.

“However, you must also be prepared to fight for the future you dream of. And part of that fight is about not falling into the trap of temporary pleasures that can lead to a lifetime of regret. It is about being able to prioritise your education, exercising discipline and making choices that will pave the way for a successful future,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

