Back-to-work traffic moves along smoothly

N3TC confirms that Gauteng residents are returning in droves from the coast, with few incidents on the roads.

On Monday, a large majority of Johannesburg residents returned to work, transitioning from their coastal vacations back to the bustling city life, with traffic flowing smoothly. The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) agency confirmed that busy traffic conditions were experienced on the main road route between Durban and Johannesburg since last week (from 1-7 January) with highs of between 1000 and 1900 vehicles per hour traveling northbound (towards Gauteng).

The N3TC said this past weekend (5-7 January) was also consistently busy with volumes of between 1300 and 1400 vehicles per hour traveling north at peak times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ: Nearly 2 000 vehicles per hour expected on N3 heading to Gauteng this weekend

“Weather conditions were fairly good throughout the weekend, with late afternoon showers experienced on Sunday afternoon.

Adhering to the rules of the road

“For the most part, drivers were driving responsibly and adhering to the rules of the road,” confirmed N3TC’s spokesperson and operations manager, Thania Dhoogra.

There were, however, five crashes reported on the N3 Toll Route over the weekend.

“Four of these were single-vehicle crashes (of which three involved trucks only). One crash involved two cars and a taxi. No fatalities were reported,” she said.

ALSO READ: Be careful as you head home on the N3

“N3TC thanks all road users and our partners in the road incident management system (RIMS) for their efforts and commitment to road safety,” she added.

Meanwhile, Monday morning saw little to no heavy obstructions on the road as a number of Gauteng residents returned to work, with traffic flowing freely.