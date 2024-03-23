Banging from inside car boot leads to shock discovery of trapped toddlers

One of the toddlers survived the three-day ordeal in the boot of a car while his three-year-old cousin sadly passed away.

Four-year-old Itumeleng Moagi, left, and his three-year-old cousin, Kokeletse Motaung, were found locked in a car boot in a mechanic’s yard this week after they were reported missing. Photos: Facebook/

Two days after they were reported missing, the little two bosom buddies were found locked inside the boot of a Mercedes-Benz in the back of a mechanic’s yard in the Northern Cape informal settlement of Valspan.

Jan Kempdorp police are investigating the shock death of the three-year-old Kokeletso Mataung whose lifeless body was found next to his traumatised four-year-old cousin, Itumeleng Moagi, in the car boot on Monday, 18 March.

Toddlers found locked in car boot

A frantic search by community members and the police ensued after Kokeletso and Itumeleng were reported missing by their parents at about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Netwerk24 reported that Frederik van Zyl, a farmer in the area who joined in the search, made the horror discovery on Monday.

Van Zyl was alerted to the banging by the mechanic’s next-door neighbour, Baby Phatsoane, heard the four-year-old boy trying to get out of the car from inside her home.

“I heard a loud banging from inside the car. The boot was shut and there was no way that they could have gotten out,” Phatsoane told Diamond Field Advertisers (DFA).

The boot of the car in which the two children were found trapped. Photo: Supplied

Surviving boy still too traumatised to speak

The surviving toddler was very weak and dehydrated when he was found.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said that although he has been discharged from hospital, Itumeleng is still too traumatised to speak.

Car boot tragedy raises questions

According to DFA, the heartbroken families of the little cousins have called for an investigation into the possibility that the two boys could have been kidnapped.

“We don’t want to make any assumptions and are waiting for the results of the autopsy before the funeral can take place,” a family spokesperson told the publication.

Community members however reckon that the two boys could not have climbed into the boot without assistance and also expressed the fear that they might have been kidnapped and sedated.

‘Perhaps they were targeted for a muti killing’

“Why did they only call for help two days after they went missing? We do not know where the three-year-old boy’s clothes are. Perhaps they were targeted for a muti killing,” they speculated.

Another resident added that his brother, who stays in the mechanic’s yard, had gone to smoke inside the Mercedes-Benz on Sunday and had not heard any noises coming from the boot.

He mentioned to DFA that there was an empty bucket which was taken out of the boot standing next to the car.

Inquest opened

Ehlers said the police had opened an inquest into the death of the three-year-old Koketse.

“The cause of death of the toddler and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Elia Khonkhobe on 082-495-4686. All information will be handled confidentially,” Ehlers added.

Eastern Cape children found dead in steel trunk

In another tragic incident this week, two boys who were left in the care of a 20-year-old woman were found dead inside a steel trunk on Thursday.

The children – Konke Nobhokisi and Inikile Mbuyazwe – were five and six years old. They both lived in the Gebane locality in Libode.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, they were left in the care of Konke’s sister.

Naidu said that a search for the two boys ensued when Konke’s mother returned home at 4pm and the children were nowhere to be found.

Their bodies were discovered at around 5pm inside a steel trunk.

“While the exact circumstances are still under investigation, it is suspected that the lid had shut when they got inside the trunk.

“An inquest docket has been opened,” said Naidu.

Parents urged to remain vigilant

OR Tambo district commissioner, Major General Phumzile Cetyana, has expressed his sorrow at the untimely demise of the two young boys.

He urged all parents and guardians to remain vigilant and mindful of the curiosity and innocence of children.

“It is in their nature to explore and play, but it is our responsibility as adults to ensure their safety at all times,” Cetyana said.

“We implore parents and guardians to review safety measures within their homes, including securing potentially hazardous areas and keeping a watchful eye on children, especially during moments of play.”

