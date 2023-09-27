Board of inquiry to investigate death of three SA Navy submariners

The probe into the tragic accident will commence on October 11 until November 10.

A helicopter flies over a South Africa Navy submarine during a drill off Kommetjie in Cape Town. Photo: Supplied

A board of inquiry into the death of three SA Navy submariners who died in a freak accident during training last week will commence on October 11 until November 10.

Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector, Master Warrant William Masela Mathipa, and Warrant Officer Mmokwapa Mojela died while conducting a vertical transfer (VERTREP) by means of an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter in Kommetjie near Cape Town.

Board of inquiry

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it had taken note of all enquiries and questions regarding the incident.

However, it requested the media to allow the families, the SANDF, and the public time and space to mourn and honour the lives of the fallen sailors.

“Following the funerals, the SANDF will convene a board of inquiry to establish the circumstances of this devastating incident. The SANDF condemns all unfounded speculation regarding the circumstances that gave rise to the incident,” said SANDF.

Speculations on the tragedy discouraged

The defence force said the speculations only added injury to already open wounds.

“The SANDF requests the media to treat this tragedy with the sensitivity it deserves and to respect the privacy of the bereaved families. Allow the souls of the sailors to rest peacefully at this stage.”

SANDF said the outcome of the inquiry would be shared “within the prescripts of the law and in line with SANDF policies and procedures”.

Memorial service

The SA Navy will hold a memorial service for the three late submariners at the Wynberg Military Indoor Sports Centre on Wednesday.

“The SA Navy heeds the calls of the Simons Town community and the public to show solidarity with the SA Navy and to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives by way of a public, inclusive memorial service,” said SA Navy.

