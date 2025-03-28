Three wanted CIT suspects shot dead in gun battle with KZN cops

Police recovered two firearms after the gun battle.

The shoot-out happened at Reservoir Hills on Friday morning. Picture: Saps

Three suspects wanted for a spate of cash-in-transit (CIT) cases going as far back as 2021 have been shot dead in a gun battle with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood the shoot-out happened at Reservoir Hills in Durban on Friday morning.

Shoot-out

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers recovered two firearms after the gun battle.

“Police officers had received intelligence on CIT suspects who were planning to commit a house robbery in the area. A description of the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling was given to the operational team,” Naicker said.

“Police officers spotted the vehicle in Reservoir Hills. When attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspects opened fire at police and a gun battle ensued.

“Three suspects were fatally wounded and two firearms were recovered. Police officers also found a hand grenade in the vehicle. Two police officers were grazed by bullets on their heads during the shootout. The two members were treated on the scene by paramedics,” Naicker said.

Ballistics

Naicker said investigations are ongoing to determine if there are any other cases in which the suspects are involved in KZN and other areas.

“The recovered firearms will also be subject to ballistics tests.”

Deadly force

Earlier this week, police national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola defended officers who respond with authority in the fight against crime.

This comes as heavily armed and dangerous criminals increasingly engage in deadly gun battles with police.

Police killings

Since 1 April last year, 21 police officers have been killed in the line of duty.

Masemola said police are being killed in the line of duty as criminals disregard the law and commit heinous crimes.

“This is an alarming figure that calls for community members and civil society to rally behind the police and fight against life-threatening criminality.

“For as long as criminals attack police officers, the police will respond decisively as empowered by relevant legislation that governs the work of the police,” Masemola said.

Masemola said they were also concerned about people defending criminals.

