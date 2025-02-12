Body of 36-year-old man recovered from Hartbeespoort Dam

The man went missing after falling out of his boat.

The body of a 36-year-old man who was reported missing has been recovered from the Hartbeespoort Dam.

Police divers, assisted by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Hartbeespoort Dam, Hartbeespoort Strategic Rescue Unit (SRU) and Hartbeespoort Marine Law Enforcement, made the grim discovery on Tuesday morning.

Search after man’s fall a boat

NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe said the body of the deceased man had been taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services.

“During ongoing search operations on Tuesday morning, police divers, assisted by NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, located and recovered the body of a local 36-year-old man who had gone missing after falling out of his boat on Hartbeespoort Dam late on Sunday afternoon.

Crewe said children raised the alarm after they witnessed the man falling out of his boat near Eagles Landing, Pecanwood Estate.

“The casualty boat was reported to still be underway without the single occupant onboard. The NSRI rescue craft SeaLegs was launched, and in under two minutes, NSRI arrived on the scene and, while approaching the boat, witnessed the boat running aground.

“It appeared that the boat kill switch may not have deployed and may not have been attached,” said Crewe about the man falling overboard.

Investigation

Crew members said police have opened an inquest docket.

“Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man,” Crewe said.

Toddler recovered

In December last year, the body of a missing toddler was recovered from a river near the Hartbeespoort Dam.

The toddler was reported missing in the vicinity of Elandsfontein, Tshwane, near the N4 Magalies Freeway.

“During the extensive search operation, the body of the child was located and recovered from the river by police divers, Crew said at the time.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased child. All services involved in the search embrace the family of the deceased child with care, compassion, and thoughts in this difficult time,” he said.

