Body of man swept away in KZN river found

Rescuers searched the river for two days to try find the body of the man.

After an intense two-day search, rescuers have found the body of a 21-year-old man swept away in the Tugela River, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), over the weekend.

The man was last seen on Sunday attempting to cross the river before onlookers saw his body submerged.

“Local residents cross the river to get home or to town. It is usually the most direct route,” IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick told The Citizen.

IPPS Search and Rescue, Empangeni Saps K9 Search and Rescue, and the KDM Water Safety began their search at the Mendeni area along the river on Sunday night. It was soon called off because of poor light conditions.

Over the next two days, rescuers continued their search before making a discovery on Tuesday.

“After the Saps K9 unit indicated an area of the river, Saps divers entered the water, located, and recovered the body of the missing 21-year-old man,” Meyrick said.

How long until a rescue changes?

Meyrick said that in such cases, the hunt for a missing person may quickly turn into a search to recover a body.

“Unfortunately, in a case like this, in a fast-moving river like the Tugela, where witnesses saw him go under; pretty much from the beginning it’s a search,” said Meyrick.

“Our best hope is to bring closure to the families.”

Challenges of search and rescues at Tugela River

A study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported an average of 1 477 fatal drownings per year from 2016 to 2021. KZN had the highest fatalities of all the provinces.

The National Sea Rescue Institute agrees with the NIH’s statistics, adding that 29% of the fatalities were children under the age of 14 years old.

Tips to stay safe when crossing a river

Here are some tips for ensuring safety when swimming in lakes, rivers or streams:

If you cannot see the bottom, always go in feet first.

Be aware that you might not be able to see a hazardous object (such as a rock). You do not want to injure yourself diving or jumping onto something you cannot see.

Feel ahead of you before taking a blind step.

“In a lot of the rivers in KZN, we have illegal sand mining. I have been caught out before, searching for a body, where you are knee deep and you take one step and suddenly the water is over your head.”, Meyrick explained.

Watch out for currents or waves.

These can appear in rivers, not only the ocean. Strong currents are highly likely in rivers such as the Tugela.

Always have a swim buddy and supervision.

It is always safer to have people with you should you need help.