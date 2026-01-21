Booysens court shooting: Committee flags ‘grave lapse’, insists security company be held accountable

'The committee insists that the security company be held fully accountable for its role in this breach.'

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has condemned the shooting of five people at the Booysens Magistrate’s Court.

Two people were killed, and three others were injured after three suspects targeted the group on Tuesday.

Ambush

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the victims were ambushed.

“There were about three shooters who came and randomly shot at them.”

‘Grave lapse’

Bandile Masuku, the chairperson of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety, said the committee is deeply disturbed that armed suspects were able to approach and unleash gunfire at the entrance of a magistrate’s court, a national key point and a legally designated gun-free zone.

“Such a grave lapse raises urgent questions about security protocols and the performance of the contracted private security company responsible for safeguarding the premises.

“These failures are not minor oversights; they are costly, and in this case, they have cost lives. The committee insists that the security company be held fully accountable for its role in this breach,” Masuku said.

Rule of law

Masuku criminals do not respect the rule of law.

“This reckless act of violence represents a direct attack on the rule of law and public safety, demonstrating a growing boldness among criminals who show no regard for human life or the authority of state institutions.”

“The incident also reinforces the committee’s long-standing concern about the proliferation of illegal firearms in Gauteng. The ease with which firearms are accessed and used to commit violent crimes strengthens our call for decisive, coordinated action toward achieving a gun-free Gauteng, supported by stronger intelligence-led policing and tighter firearm controls,” Masuku said.

Cloned number plates

Masuku also raised concerns about the suspects fleeing the scene in a vehicle with cloned number plates, saying such tactics point to organised and well-resourced criminal networks that must be dismantled.

“The portfolio committee calls on the South African Police Service and all relevant law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

“Those who terrorise communities and undermine the justice system must learn that the law will prevail,” Masuku said.

The committee urged anyone with any information that may assist in the investigation to come forward.

