Police search for suspect after Zimbabwean pre-school teacher murdered

Police said the woman's husband is currently nowhere to be found.

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old pre-school teacher in Limpopo.

The Zimbabwean teacher was murdered at Xitlhelani Village under the Malamulele policing area on Tuesday at about 6am.

Grim discovery

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers were summoned to the scene and responded quickly.

“Upon arrival, they were approached by the house owner, who pointed out the body of a female lying on blankets on the floor in a pool of blood inside a rented back room.

“Emergency medical Services personnel were summoned and certified the victim dead at the scene. The deceased sustained a stab wound to the upper body. The deceased’s identity is currently being withheld pending further investigations,” Ledwaba said.

Search for husband

Ledwaba added that preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was employed as a pre-school teacher at a local private school in the Malamulele area.

“The deceased and her husband had reportedly rented the room a few days prior to the incident. The deceased’s husband is currently nowhere to be found.

“Police are calling upon Ngonidzashe Sibanda, a Zimbabwean national to present himself at the nearest police station, as it is believed that he can assist police with the ongoing investigation,” Ledwaba said.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing the suspect or suspects is urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Silence Mabasa, on 082 319 9724, report to the nearest police station, or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Social media predator

Last week, an alleged social media predator was shot dead by police after he lured a 24-year-old woman in the Eastern Cape.

The 33-year-old male suspect was shot dead by police in Mbutho locality on Friday as police attended to a case of abduction.

Police said the woman alleged that she was lured by the suspect into a love affair through social media before she was threatened with a knife and raped in an open field.

Shot

Officers were alerted to the incident.

“On their arrival, the suspect charged at the police with a knife and was shot at and succumbed to his injuries,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said

Matyolo said preliminary investigation revealed that three women aged between 25 and 29 years were reported as missing at Tsolo police station from 24 December 2025 till 15 January 2026 and were all found dead in an open field.

