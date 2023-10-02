Unyielding love for life: Breast cancer survivor draws strength from family

Bravery is sometimes a state of mind – and not just a verb. But breast cancer survivor Brigid Jaucot faced her life’s biggest crisis on all fronts because, sometimes, facing a challenge head on is where you can draw strength from, to fight another day, to live life. Her experience with breast cancer was so life-altering, positively in many ways, that Jaucot’s story has inspired many women to see breast cancer differently. Overcoming breast cancer Like Joucot’s journey, breast cancer is a narrative of confronting and overcoming its threat and the dread that it pairs with, opting rather for courage,…

Bravery is sometimes a state of mind – and not just a verb. But breast cancer survivor Brigid Jaucot faced her life’s biggest crisis on all fronts because, sometimes, facing a challenge head on is where you can draw strength from, to fight another day, to live life.

Her experience with breast cancer was so life-altering, positively in many ways, that Jaucot’s story has inspired many women to see breast cancer differently.

Overcoming breast cancer

Like Joucot’s journey, breast cancer is a narrative of confronting and overcoming its threat and the dread that it pairs with, opting rather for courage, determination, and an unyielding love for life.

In February 2017, Jaucot faced a revelation that would challenge the mettle of the bravest among us. At 49, after skipping her routine check-up for two years, a regular visit to her physician unveiled an alarming discovery: a lump in her breast. The subsequent biopsy confirmed the worst nightmare for every woman – it was cancerous.

“Those initial words are horrendous,” Jaucot remembered. “From the moment of that discovery to receiving my results, it felt like a whirlwind of fear and introspection. You go into your own world, you keep your emotions close to your heart, and muster all the strength you can.”

‘Spirit of positivity’

Jaucot was candid about the string of events that the diagnosis sparked.

“From that pivotal moment of understanding my diagnosis and charting the course ahead, I approach it with a spirit of positivity and profound gratitude. “The universe granted me the privilege of swift, quality medical care, a privilege I recognise many are deprived of,” she said.

Jaucot opted for a double mastectomy to halt the disease in its tracks. She credits the Breast Health Foundation, founded by Dr Carol Benn, who is a celebrated expert on breast cancer, for the support that she needs to come to the decision, to save her own life.

It was a time in her journey that Jaucot said she needed some form of external support beyond the safety net of family. Organisations like the foundation provide exactly that.

Post-surgery, after removing her breasts and the disease with it, the journey towards emotional and physical healing commenced. While the scars were tangible, Jaucot’s spirit remained unscathed.

Drawing strength from her husband’s unwavering support, she faced her altered reflection in the mirror with grace and acceptance.

“His love was my anchor,” Jaucot said of her husband’s support. “His unwavering presence reminded me that together, we could face any storm.”

With her daughters and husband, the family safety net enveloped Jaucot. It was a healing process where she needed both the intimacy of family and the broader network of women who have also endured the struggle.

She found solace in Park Run, which eventually ignited a shared passion for running. “Running became our family’s therapy.

“It’s a testament to the importance of having a support system, a shared activity that melds the mind and body, especially when the horizon seems uncertain.

“For me, these emotional remedies, combined with my passion for running, are a balm for the soul. It’s about staying active, embracing every day, and living it to the fullest.”

Jaucot’s philosophy is about living in the present and cherishing each moment. In challenging times, she turns to positive affirmations and inspiring literature to find solace. The Breast Health Foundation continued to play a pivot role during her healing.

“My diagnosis and life beyond my mastectomy highlighted the significance of their work. They were my guiding star in the chaos.”

To pay it forward, Jaucot joined in organising fundraising events and awareness campaigns, and support groups, further cementing her commitment to the cause. Because without the interventions that the foundation offers, many women would have felt very alone in their plight.

Jaucot is working with the Breast Health Foundation to host a high tea fundraising event at the Olive and Plates Wits Club on 14 October. Speakers include Dr Carol Benn, jeweller Jenna Clifford and Estee Lauder’s Leebashnee Reddy. Tickets are available at R750 from www.mybreast.org.za.