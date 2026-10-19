Bronkhorstspruit residents warned not to drink tap water as 408 cases of illness reported

Residents supplied by Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works were advised not to drink tap water or use it for cooking or bathing.

Residents supplied by the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works in Tshwane have been strictly advised not to drink tap water or use it for cooking or bathing, as an investigation confirmed the water is contaminated, resulting in about 400 cases of gastrointestinal illness.

An unusually high number of patients from Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Dark City, Rethabiseng and Sokhulumi in the City of Tshwane’s Region 7 have presented with stomach cramps and diarrhoea since 13 October 2026.

Bronkhorstspruit patients presented with stomach cramps and diarrhoea

The Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works (BWTW) largely supplies the affected areas.

Following the gastrointestinal illness outbreak, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi asked the department of water and sanitation (DWS) to investigate the quality of water from the BWTW.

On Sunday night, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, Motsoaledi, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya received a consolidated update report on the matter.

Reading a joint statement on Monday afternoon, Majodina confirmed that between 7 and 18 October, 408 cases of gastrointestinal illness were reported, with most patients being under four years old. No deaths have been recorded to date.

Laboratory tests by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and BWTW water tests revealed that contaminated water caused the illness.

The tests identified Norovirus, Campylobacter and Shigella but confirmed that no cholera bacteria were found.

“The fact that mixed pathogens were found in the samples and the rapid spread point to a common water supply being the likely source of illness,” Majodina said.

E. coli and total coliforms found in water supply

Water quality tests conducted by DWS on October 14 found extremely high levels of E. coli and total coliforms in the water supply of the BWTW and Ekandustria (near Dark City) and Zithobeni reservoirs.

According to the minister, an investigation revealed that a failure in the chlorine supply prevented proper chlorination between 24 September and 14 October.

Mayor Moya said the city has issues with the supplier, as a monopoly supplier significantly increased chlorine prices, complicating the procurement process.

“We take responsibility for the negligence because it was during that time that they ran out of chlorine,” she said.

The mayor added that officials entrusted with managing the plants never informed city leadership about the chemical shortages.

Majodina said that the Bronkhorstspruit River is heavily contaminated by sewage from dysfunctional wastewater treatment works upstream in Victor Khanye Municipality and local pump station failures.

Mechanical failures at BWTW

The DWS also found that mechanical failures at BWTW, including faulty pumps and cell filters, contributed to the systemic issues.

Majodina said the investigation found that the city failed to warn residents that the water supplied wasn’t chlorinated and therefore shouldn’t be drunk or used for cooking, washing, bathing or even boiling.

Moya said the city used WhatsApp, social media and councillors to reach residents in region 7.

“But we’re not denying that it may not have been sufficient to get to the people that there is a problem more than us saying that the water cannot be drunk,” she said.

To remedy the situation, the City of Tshwane reinstated chlorine at BWTW on 15 October but kept it closed for further investigation until reopening the treatment plant; however, the water wasn’t yet suitable for drinking.

To provide safe water, the city has deployed up to 36 water tankers since 13 October, sourcing clean water from the Cullinan Water Treatment Works (WTW).

‘Don’t drink tap water or use for cooking or bathing’

Majodina added that regulatory accountability steps are being initiated against those responsible for failing to adhere to water service standards and failing to warn residents about unchlorinated water.

In the meantime, residents of areas supplied by BWTW are strictly advised not to drink tap water or use it for cooking, bathing, brushing teeth, or washing food. The water should only be used for flushing toilets.

“Previously stored water should be discarded, and water containers must be disinfected using household bleach. Drinking water obtained from water tankers should be stored in clean containers with lids,” the minister said.

Patients experiencing symptoms are urged to seek immediate medical attention at local facilities like Bronkspruit Hospital or regional hospitals to prevent further spread.

The Water Research Commission is also conducting an independent investigation into the cause of contamination, with a report due by 28 October.