City scratches its head over 160 sick in Tshwane

The DA said it will open a criminal case over the water plant.

The City of Tshwane on Thursday urged residents to use water from its tankers as a precaution while it investigated a cluster of people falling ill in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas in Region 7.

According to the city, about 140 to 160 cases of diarrhoea and other stomach-related symptoms were reported between 7 and 12 October 2026.

Most patients were treated at Bronkhorstspruit Hospital, while others went to Mamelodi Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Wilgers Hospital.

Tshwane illness: No deaths reported

MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela said on Thursday that the cause remained unknown.

“While the illness may be water-borne, the true cause has not yet been established,” Mashabela explained.

She revealed that no deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the city said it has stepped up testing at the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant and across the distribution network.

A team of city, district, provincial and national health officials was investigating, and blood and stool results were still pending.

“The city’s immediate concern is for the residents who are ill and the families caring for them,” Mashabela noted.

DA raises chlorine allegation

The DA announced on Friday that it would open a criminal case over the city’s handling of the plant.

According to DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink, the party received information from a whistleblower that the plant allegedly operated without chlorine treatment for the past three weeks.

He cautioned that the claim was unconfirmed.

“If confirmed, this would raise serious concerns about the safety of the drinking water supplied to thousands of residents in Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni, Ekangala and surrounding communities,” Brink warned.

Brink claimed residents had complained about discoloured tap water for months.

He added that the DA warned in September that the plant was producing only 15 megalitres a day, against a design capacity of 54 megalitres.

He argued that the Compulsory National Water and Sanitation Services Standards required authorities to issue advisory notices when water quality may be compromised.

Health and water authorities also had to be told within 12 hours of a confirmed health risk.

“The law requires residents to be warned when their drinking water may pose a danger to their health,” Brink emphasised.

He asked Mayor Nasiphi Moya how long she had known about the plant’s condition and whether she knew chlorine treatment had stopped.

He also wanted the records preserved for independent examination.

“The DA demands the immediate publication of water-quality test results, chlorine treatment records and all relevant operational reports,” Brink insisted.

The Citizen reached out to the City of Tshwane about the claim that the plant operated without chlorine treatment for three weeks.

The city said it would revert, and this article will be updated once a response is received.

Moya on water tanker spending

Brink also raised the earlier water tanker spending row.

“Tshwane residents cannot afford another R777 million water tanker bonanza,” Brink cautioned.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Moya addressed the row on Thursday, saying the R777 million figure came from a screenshot an official took and leaked to the DA.

She explained that the city manager, chief financial officer and chief operating officer were asked to provide a breakdown of actual spending.

“The figure of R777 million is a lie. As records show, spending by the previous administration was actually higher than that of the current administration,” she added.

“So we then said to the people of Tshwane, there is no R777 million that was spent during our time,” Moya argued.

According to Moya, the city contracted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe the entire tanker supply chain, and its report was not yet out.

She said spending on water tankers dropped to R8 million a month by March, and that the city spent only R2.9 million between July and the end of September. “We bought our own water tankers,” Moya added.

Plant upgrades underway

Mashabela said the tankers serving Region 7 sourced their water from Cullinan, outside the affected supply area.

She added that city-owned tankers were disinfected daily, and drivers were trained in handling drinking water safely.

The city said work was continuing at the plant under its water stabilisation plan.

This includes refurbishing the filtration system, improving pumping infrastructure and cleaning reservoirs.

A broader refurbishment is under procurement to restore the plant to its full capacity of 54 million litres a day.

The city also issued health advice for anyone with symptoms.

“Residents experiencing persistent diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, weakness or dehydration should seek medical attention, particularly where children, older people or other vulnerable residents are affected,” Mashabela advised.

Brink said residents deserved better. “The people of Bronkhorstspruit deserve safe drinking water, not another endless cycle of emergency measures and broken infrastructure,” Brink stated.

The investigation is still underway. “The city will continue to follow the evidence and communicate confirmed findings as the investigation progresses,” Mashabela promised.