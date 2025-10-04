Bus accident damages Huguenot Tunnel, closes route until further notice

The tunnel sustained structural damage in the incident and will be closed until a full assessment has been completed.

A bus fire has closed the Huguenot Tunnel in Worcester, Western Cape, until further notice.



The bus caught ablaze on Friday evening, leading the Drakenstein Municipality Fire Services and the Tunnel Fire Team to respond to the scene. It is believed that an electrical fault led to the fire.

No deaths were reported and only one person sustained minor injuries.

The scene has since been cleared. However, the tunnel sustained structural damage in the incident and will be closed until a full assessment has been completed.

Alternative routes

The Drakenstein Municipality said urged cars and light vehicles to use Bainskloof Pass in the meantime.

“All heavy vehicles and additional vehicles Must divert via Gouda,” it added.

According to TrafficSA on X, alternative routes include:

Cape Town – Somerset West – Sir Lowrys Pass – Grabouw – Villiersdorp to Worcester

Cape Town – Klapmuts – Paarl Wellington – Gouda – Tulbagh Wolseley to Worcester.



Du Toits Kloof Pass (R101)

The Breede Valley Municipality also confirmed that the R101, also known as Du Toitskloof Pass, remains closed due to construction until 1 November 2025.

This is a developing story