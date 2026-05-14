Convicted paedophile Iain Wares’ sentencing delayed

The former Cape Town teacher remains out on extended bail until his next court appearance in June.

Frustrations boiled over in the Wynberg Regional Court on Wednesday as the sentencing of convicted paedophile Iain Wares was pushed back yet again, following the appointment of a new attorney.

Iain Wares, a serial sex offender and former teacher at Rondebosch Boys’ Primary School, was convicted in March of indecently assaulting a Grade 5 pupil in 1988. Only known by the pseudonym ‘Stephen’, he testified that Wares inappropriately touched him at the school.

During the trial, the former Cape Town teacher maintained his innocence, claiming he did not remember the complainant and could not have committed the offence.

Despite the court finding the survivor’s testimony true beyond reasonable doubt, pre-sentencing proceedings stalled after his new legal representative, William Fullard, requested a five-week postponement to prepare and secure a social worker’s report in mitigation.

Magistrate Vanessa Miki expressed sharp disapproval of the defence’s lack of readiness, noting that the court had provided months of notice.

“The matter is then adjourned until the 17th day of June 2026. It is for pre-sentencing proceedings, and the accused’s bail is extended for Regional Court M at 08.30am,” Magistrate Miki ruled, while emphasising the disrespect shown to the court through repeated delays.

‘Delay tactics’

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), an advocacy group with nearly 30 years experience, characterised the request as a “long-game” stalling manoeuvre that continues to expose the public to a dangerous criminal.

The organisation highlighted that Wares is also wanted in the United Kingdom on more than 90 sexual offence charges involving children, yet he has remained on bail throughout a six-year legal battle.

In this case, he had claimed he did not remember the assault; however, the court found the victim to be truthful beyond reasonable doubt.

Miranda Jordan of WMACA pointed to the psychological toll these delays take on survivors, particularly as the legal battle occurs during Child Protection Month.

Jordan slammed the use of the perpetrator’s age as a shield against accountability.

“WMACA and the survivors unequivocally demand direct imprisonment for Iain Wares without mitigation based on age – age is perpetually exploited for perpetrators, never weighed for the child victims who endure lifelong scars,” Jordan stated.

The prosecution, led by Rafeeqa Cornelius, did not formally oppose the delay but urged the court to ensure that the matter is finalised at the next appearance to prevent further trauma to victims.

New legal defense

Fullard took over the case from Ben Matthewson within the same firm after the previous lawyer withdrew two months ago. While the defence successfully argued for more time, it also faced an immediate legal setback when its objection to TV coverage of the proceedings was overruled.

The court remains sceptical about whether a comprehensive social worker’s report – a standard requirement in such cases – can be completed by the new June deadline.

“WMACA recognises the delay tactics often used by defence teams. They firmly believe that Wares must be held accountable for his actions to provide some relief to Stephen and other terrified victims,” the organisation stated in response to Wednesday’s proceedings.

Wares remains out on extended bail until his next court appearance in June.