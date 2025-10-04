Three killed in horrific accident involving a truck in northern KZN

Two other people were injured in the accident.

Three people have been killed in a horrific accident involving a truck in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the accident occurred on Saturday in OPhongolo on the N2 just after 4pm.

Two other people were injured in the accident.

Accident

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, spokesperson for MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said they were informed by traffic ambassador Ayanda Msweli about the accident.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families of the three victims who perished when the truck collided with a light motor vehicle,” Duma said.

Investigation

Duma said the team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate is working with emergency rescue services, traffic officers from the local municipality and other agencies to determine the cause of the crash.

“We are requesting motorists to exercise extra caution, as one lane is currently closed. The recovery process is still underway.

“RTI has handed over the matter to the Saps for a formal investigation. We will be guided by the investigation in terms of understanding what could have caused this accident,” Duma said.

Truck accidents

Following several recent accidents in KZN, Duma said his department has initiated a major operation involving the monitoring of truck activities at weighbridges across the province.

“We arrested 10 undocumented foreign nationals, including three truck drivers with no Professional Driving Permits and other relevant documents.

“As we stated, over the past months, we recorded an increase in the number of fatalities and severe injuries associated with horrific accidents involving trucks. We have resolved to sustain our operations at more than 17 weighbridges across all corners, including the N2 and N3,” Duma said.

KZN crash

Last month, two people were killed after a taxi crashed into two cars in KZN.

The accident occurred at the corner of Chris Hani and Effingham Road in Greenwood Park just before 5pm.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said about 15 other occupants from the vehicles had sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

