Table Mountain closed due to Cape Town storms

Harsh weather conditions have devastated several national parks.

Cape Town and the surrounding areas are currently experiencing harsh weather conditions, prompting SanParks to issue a temporary closure alert for the Table Mountain National Park.

Here are popular spots currently closed to the public:

Forest Link Walkway – Boulders Penguin Colony

Oudekraal Picnic Site

Lion’s Head Summit

Signal Hill Precinct

Deer Park Trails

Newlands Picnic Site

Cecilia Forest Trails

Constantia Nek Trails

Tokai Picnic Site

Tokai Trails (Upper and Lower Sections)

Funicular & Shuttle services suspended in the Cape of Good Hope

Silvermine Gates and Picnic Site

The park’s management teams are on the ground and attending to multiple weather-related incidents like fallen trees, flooding, and water-related damage, amongst others.

“Members of the public are strongly urged to avoid unnecessary travel and hiking activities within affected sections of the park.

“Visitors should also remain cautious around rivers, streams, mountain paths, coastal areas and low-lying sections, as numerous fallen trees and unstable conditions have been reported,” SanParks said.

Fallen trees on a hiking trail in the Table Mountain National Park. Picture: Supplied

Parks within the SanParks Cape Region, including Agulhas, Bontebok, Tankwa Karoo and West Coast National Parks, are still open but are currently on high alert as severe weather conditions continue across the province.

All visitors and residents are urged to comply with the safety signage, barricades and instructions issued by the park officials and emergency personnel.