Yes, content creators need a permit to film in Kruger – Here’s how to get one

SANParks requires influencers and content creators to obtain permits for any filming that involves commercial gain or professional equipment. Here's what you need to know.

Do influencers need a permit to film in the Kruger? The short answer is yes, content creators generally need permits to film in the Kruger National Park if the content is for commercial purposes, professional use or involves specialised equipment.

Any activity for “personal gain or making a profit” requires authorisation, which must be secured via an application process.

This is in accordance with South African National Parks’ (SANParks) filming policies, drafted in the public body’s capacity as the umbrella managing authority responsible for 21 national parks.

This, and other topics (tax compliance and the integration of AI tools) were discussed at the official launch of the Africa Creator Festival (ACF) 2026 at Durbanville Hills wine farm in Cape Town earlier this week.

Intrigued by this regulation, The Citizen did a little digging and here’s what you need to know.

Key rules for filming and photography at the Kruger National Park:

Casual, handheld photography for personal social media is usually fine, but if you are being paid, promoting a brand, or using professional rigs (tripods, drone cameras, etc.), you must obtain a filming permit.

Additionally, the use of drones is strictly prohibited in all SANParks national parks.

How do you obtain a permit? You must submit a request to SANParks to evaluate the impact of your activities. Permits are issued only after approval and potential payment of fees.

You also can’t just do as you please. Filming without a permit, especially for commercial gain, can lead to fines, confiscation of footage and potential legal action. It is highly recommended to apply for a permit well in advance of your trip to ensure compliance with the filming regulations.

ACF 2026 launch

Now entering its fourth edition, the Africa Creator Festival will focus on economic impact, innovation and storytelling. The 2026 edition aims to further position African creators as entrepreneurs building sustainable businesses that contribute to the broader economy, and not the frivolous influencers they are often categorised as.

“At its core, the creator economy is about more than content; it’s about enterprise,” said ACF founder Jolene Roelofse during her opening remarks. “Four years ago, we were talking about access. Today, we are talking about ownership and scale. African creators are not just seeking a seat at the table, they are building the table.”

Driving economic impact

A key theme emerging from the launch was the growing role of the creator economy in driving real economic value across the continent. Conversations moved beyond social media metrics, focusing instead on how creators are contributing to job creation, tourism growth and the global export of African culture.

This was brought to life during the keynote panel discussion, which explored how digital storytelling is shaping travel and tourism across Africa. Industry experts highlighted how creators are increasingly influencing travel decisions, boosting domestic tourism and shining a spotlight on lesser-known destinations.

The panel discussion, moderated by Zahirah Variawa (Marty), explored how digital storytelling is shaping travel and tourism across Africa. This is where the nugget about the permits was shared by panelist Shireen Onia, who works at the intersection of these industries.

Joining Variawa on the panel was Nicole Capper, CMO of cars.co.za and chair of the IAB Influencer Marketing Committee, who contributed to the conversation on how digital storytelling is contributing to GDP through domestic and regional tourism.

“Creators are no longer just amplifying brands – they’re influencing real economic outcomes. In South Africa, we’re seeing how authentic, data-led storytelling is driving discovery, shifting behaviour and contributing meaningfully to sectors like tourism and mobility,” said Capper.

“Digital storytelling is more than content; it’s a catalyst for sustainable growth. When creators translate authentic narratives into tangible travel decisions, they unlock jobs, boost local economies, and spotlight Africa’s diverse destinations on the world stage. Our continent’s creators are not only sharing stories; they’re building enterprises that propel tourism, empower communities and contribute meaningfully to GDP,” added Variawa.

Industry experts highlighted how creators are playing a critical role in how the continent is experienced and perceived globally.

Set against the backdrop of the Durbanville Hills landscape, guests experienced the venue’s Tangram Restaurant after the panel discussion. The restaurant, known for its curated wine tastings and locally inspired pairings, guided guests through its food pairing offerings. The experience was a distinctly South African fusion of flavour, culture and storytelling, in line with the event’s theme.

New focus areas for 2026

The 2026 festival introduces an exciting evolution, with the addition of two standalone events focused on key high-growth sectors: travel and sport.

These include the Sports Creator Summit taking place in Johannesburg on 23 April 2026, as well as the flagship Africa Creator Festival, set to take place on 4 and 5 September 2026 in Johannesburg.

The Sports Creator Summit will explore how athletes are evolving into powerful digital brands, leveraging content to grow their influence beyond the field. Bringing together sporting federations, sponsorship brands, athletes and leading sports creators, the event will unpack the commercial and cultural impact of this shift. It will be hosted in partnership with Sascoc and Safa. Additionally, the SABC will be returning as the festival’s official broadcast partner.