WATCH: Cachalia issues warning to criminals

Gwede Mantashe will hold the fort as the acting Minister of Police until Cachalia assumes the role.

Incoming acting police minister Feroz Cachalia has warned criminals that he will tackle crime head-on and that they must not misread the current crisis in the police ministry as an opportunity to continue their nefarious activities.

Ramaphosa announced Cachalia’s appointment as acting police minister on Sunday night after placing police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave.

Gwede Mantashe

The president on Tuesday said Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe will hold the fort as the acting Minister of Police, effective immediately until Cachalia assumes the role.

ALSO READ: Acting police minister: Who is Firoz Cachalia and is he qualified?

Cachalia retires from academia at Wits University at the end of July, and can then step into the position in August to act as police minister.

Main priority

The law professor has already identified his main priorities, and among them, he said, restoring the public’s trust in the SAPS is at the top of his list.

“What can I say to the criminals out there? You know, I am up for the task of fighting for the safety and security of our people. That includes organised crime, that includes the drug lords, that includes the criminals who are affecting, who are damaging our institutions and undermining the wealth of our people.

“So I hope they do not misread the current situation as an opportunity to continue the activities, because I think that the time has come for our people to understand that action must be taken to restore the trust and credibility of our police service. And I’m sure that I’m going to have the support of the police, and that’s going to be my main priority,” Cachalia said.

Last week, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola assured the nation that daily crime combatting operations and normal day-to-day policing at stations and other service points will continue.

Incoming acting police minister Feroz Cachalia has warned criminals that he will be tackling crime head-on and that they must not misread the current crisis in the police ministry to continue with their nefarious activities. Vid: eNCA @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/ZycBVAHXiW July 16, 2025

Cachalia experienced

Cachalia dismissed claims that he is not experienced enough to take over the police ministry.

“I’ve been active politically all my life, so I don’t know who the people are who are saying that I’m inexperienced. I, of course, have not served in this portfolio at the national level, and I haven’t had the privilege of serving in any other portfolio of the Cabinet.

“Although I note that many of my colleagues who served with me in Gauteng have been ministers for some time, so I don’t think I’m going to have any difficulty stepping up to the plate,” Cachalia said.

Cachalia was Gauteng MEC for Community Safety from 2004 to 2009, which gives him some experience in police and security management.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s response ‘a direct spit in the face of our revolutionary forefathers’ – Sisulu foundation