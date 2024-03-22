Call for Mapisa-Nqakula to resign pending corruption, money laundering probe

The DA says police should ensure that the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula does not skip the country.

Opposition parties in parliament have called on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to resign from her position.

This follows weeks of media reporting on the Speaker’s alleged involvement in corruption in relation to contracts when she was the Minister of Defence between 2012 and 2021.

ALSO READ: Mapisa-Nqakula jets off to Switzerland despite corruption probe

Reports of arrest

On Friday morning, the Speaker allegedly handed herself over to police in Pretoria, according to reports, but parliament later said she was at home with her family and has had no interaction with the NPA’s ID since the raid at her house on Tuesday.

“We can also confirm that this morning the Speaker has filed papers in court challenging the manner in which the search and seizure warrant was obtained and the operation itself,” said parliament.

Motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula

In a statement, DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said Mapisa-Nqakula would face a motion of no confidence if she did not willingly resign.

“The DA has repeatedly called for the Speaker to resign as it is simply not fitting for the head of the national legislature to be facing allegations of corruption and a possible imminent arrest following a raid at her house this week. The announcement that she has taken ‘special leave’ not resigned has left us with no choice but to submit a formal motion of no confidence to be debated and voted on before the House rises and the expiration of this term,” Gwarube said.

ALSO READ: ‘What bribes? Not me,’ Mapisa-Nqakula rebuffs allegations

Gwarube said the DA would lobby other opposition parties in parliament to support their motion against Mapisa-Nqakula.

“We will be writing to all political parties represented in parliament to support our motion for the removal of the Speaker in terms of Section 52(4) of the Constitution,” Gwarube said.

Flight risk

Gwarube also appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure that Mapisa-Nqakula does not leave the country while the matter is unsettled.

“Additionally, … we call on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and all law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps to prevent her from leaving the country. She has committed to cooperating with the investigation therefore she cannot leave the country without facing the music,” she said.

EFF weighs-in on Mapisa-Nqakula issue

Meanwhile, the EFF has also called on Mapisa-Nqakula to vacate her position as Speaker of Parliament. This is what the party said on its twitter page: “The CIC @Julius_S_Malema declared as early as last year that we withdraw our respect and honour for the reportedly imprisoned Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.”